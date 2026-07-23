Power Play: The Big Tech Battle Behind Google's €890 Mn EU Fine

The EU has fined Google €890 million in its first major Digital Markets Act enforcement action
Regulators found Google unfairly promoted its own Search services and restricted app developers on Google Play
The case could shape how the EU regulates Big Tech and influence future action against other digital gatekeepers
The European Union (EU) has imposed its first financial penalties under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), fining Google €890 million (about US$1 billion) for favouring its own services in Search and restricting app developers from directing users to alternative payment options outside Google Play.
The European Commission's decision, announced on 23 July, marks the bloc's first major enforcement action under the landmark law and signals a tougher approach towards regulating the market power of large technology companies.
Google has said it will appeal the rulings. Beyond the fines, however, the Commission has ordered the company to change how Google Search and Google Play operate across the European Union, warning that continued non-compliance could result in additional periodic penalty payments.
What Has Google Been Fined For?
The European Commission issued two separate decisions under the Digital Markets Act, resulting in a combined fine of €890 million.
The larger penalty of around €460 million relates to Google's Search business. Under the DMA, companies designated as gatekeepers must not give preferential treatment to their own products and services over those of competitors.
The Commission concluded that Google breached this obligation by systematically giving greater prominence to its own specialised services, including Shopping, Hotels, Transport and Sports, in Search results.
According to the Commission, Google's services appeared more prominently on results pages and benefited from enhanced visual formats and filtering tools that comparable third-party services did not receive. Brussels argued that these practices reduced the ability of competing businesses to reach users on equal terms.
A second fine of €430 million concerns Google Play. The Commission found that Google prevented app developers from freely informing customers about alternative purchasing options outside its app store and imposed steering-related fees that exceeded what it considered compatible with the DMA.
Under the legislation, gatekeepers must allow developers to communicate directly with users and direct them to alternative purchasing channels, including their own websites or third-party app stores.
Together, the penalties constitute the first financial sanctions issued under the Digital Markets Act and establish the Commission's first major enforcement precedent under the new legislation.
What Is The Digital Markets Act?
The Digital Markets Act is the European Union's flagship competition law governing large digital platforms that serve as essential gateways between businesses and consumers.
Unlike conventional antitrust investigations, which often take years to conclude, the DMA sets out a list of obligations that designated gatekeepers must follow before anti-competitive practices arise.
These include refraining from favouring their own services, allowing businesses to communicate directly with customers, and enabling users to choose alternative apps, payment systems and digital services more freely.
The European Commission designates companies as gatekeepers if they provide core platform services, have a significant impact on the EU's internal market, act as an important gateway between businesses and consumers, and maintain an entrenched and durable market position.
Alphabet, Google's parent company, was designated a gatekeeper in 2023 for services including Google Search, Google Play, Android, Chrome, Maps, YouTube and its online advertising platforms.
Companies found to have breached the DMA can be fined up to 10% of their worldwide annual turnover, rising to 20% for repeated infringements, alongside periodic penalty payments for continued non-compliance.
Why Is The EU Targeting Big Tech?
The Digital Markets Act reflects the European Union's broader effort to curb the market power of a small number of dominant digital platforms.
According to the European Commission, certain online services have become essential gateways through which businesses reach consumers, giving their operators the ability to shape competition across digital markets.
Rather than relying solely on lengthy antitrust investigations after alleged abuses occur, the DMA seeks to prevent dominant platforms from using their market position to favour their own services, restrict rivals' access to users or limit consumer choice.
The legislation therefore applies only to companies designated as gatekeepers based on objective criteria such as economic size, user base and market position. Alongside Alphabet, the Commission has designated Apple, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft and ByteDance as gatekeepers because several of their services meet those thresholds.
Brussels maintains that the law applies equally to any company meeting the designation criteria, irrespective of where it is headquartered.
What Does The Fine Mean For Google Users And App Developers?
Although the €890 million penalty is significant, the Commission's compliance orders are likely to have the greater long-term impact.
For users, Google may have to change how Search displays results, giving rival comparison-shopping, travel and other specialised search services greater visibility. The Commission argues that this will make it easier for consumers to compare competing services rather than being directed primarily towards Google's own products.
For app developers, the changes could be more immediate. Developers distributing apps through Google Play are expected to gain greater freedom to inform customers about alternative payment methods and direct them to purchases outside Google's app store without facing restrictive conditions or excessive fees.
The Commission argues that greater competition could ultimately expand consumer choice and place downward pressure on prices for digital goods and services.
Google has said it will appeal the decisions but must still bring its practices into compliance with the DMA or risk further periodic penalty payments.
Why Has The Penalty Triggered Tensions With The US?
The ruling has added another point of friction in the broader US-EU trade relationship.
While Brussels maintains that the Digital Markets Act applies equally to any company meeting the gatekeeper criteria, Washington argues that the rules disproportionately affect American technology firms.
In its 2026 National Trade Estimate Report on Foreign Trade Barriers, the Office of the United States Trade Representative said the DMA creates significant compliance burdens and could restrict market access for US digital services companies. The report also noted that the legislation's designation thresholds primarily capture large American technology firms.
Those concerns are echoed in the White House's America First Trade Policy memorandum, which directed federal agencies to examine whether foreign digital regulations—including those adopted by the European Union—discriminate against US companies and recommend appropriate responses where necessary.
The disagreement has added another point of friction in wider US-EU trade discussions. While Brussels describes the DMA as a competition law designed to ensure fair digital markets, Washington has argued that the rules should be considered as part of the broader transatlantic trade relationship.
As Google appeals the rulings, the case is expected to become the first judicial test of the Digital Markets Act. The outcome is likely to shape how the European Commission enforces the law against other designated gatekeepers and how the world's largest technology companies operate within the European Union.