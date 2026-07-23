PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Score, BWF China Open 2026: Indian Star Set For Tough Test Against Chinese World No. 4

BWF China Open 2026 Live Score, PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei: Catch play-by-play updates from the BWF World Tour Super 1000 China Open women's singles Round of 16 clash between India's PV Sindhu and China's Chen Yu Fei on Thursday, 23 July, at the Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium

Welcome to our live coverage of the BWF World Tour Super 1000 China Open women's singles Round of 16 clash between India's PV Sindhu and China's Chen Yufei at the Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium on Thursday, July 23. Sindhu enters the contest after defeating compatriot Unnati Hooda 21-14, 9-21, 21-10 in the opening round, while Chen overcame Japan's Natsuki Nidaira to book her place in the Round of 16. The two last met in the Japan Open semifinals on July 18, where Sindhu advanced to the final after Chen retired with a hamstring injury while trailing 19-21, 10-15. With both players renewing their rivalry just days later, another intriguing contest awaits. Stay tuned for live updates.

LIVE UPDATES

23 Jul 2026, 07:50:24 am IST PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Score, BWF China Open 2026: Game 1 - Sindhu 16-16Yu Fei What a shot from PV Sindhu! She draws level at 16-16 with a brilliant winner. The momentum is firmly with the Indian now as she continues to pile the pressure on Chen Yufei. We've got a real contest on our hands.

23 Jul 2026, 07:47:32 am IST PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Score, BWF China Open 2026: Game 1 - Sindhu 14-15 Yu Fei What a response from PV Sindhu! After trailing by five points, the Indian has clawed her way back to 14-15. She's increased the pace, found better length on her strokes, and forced Chen Yufei into a few errors. It's game on now, with the momentum beginning to shift.

23 Jul 2026, 07:42:16 am IST PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Score, BWF China Open 2026: Game 1 - Sindhu 8-13 Yu Fei Chen Yufei has opened up a 13-8 lead over PV Sindhu. The Chinese shuttler is looking sharp, controlling the rallies with excellent court coverage and consistent placement. Sindhu has shown flashes of aggression but has been unable to string together points as Chen continues to dictate the tempo.

23 Jul 2026, 07:36:06 am IST PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Score, BWF China Open 2026: Game On! We're underway, and it's 5-5 between fourth seed Chen Yufei and PV Sindhu. A cagey start with long rallies and plenty of tactical exchanges. Sindhu is looking to attack early, while Chen is forcing her into extended rallies. Both players have mixed winners with a few unforced errors, and neither has been able to take control so far.