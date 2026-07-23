PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Score, BWF China Open 2026: Indian Star Set For Tough Test Against Chinese World No. 4

PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Score, BWF China Open 2026: Game 1 - Sindhu 16-16Yu Fei
What a shot from PV Sindhu! She draws level at 16-16 with a brilliant winner. The momentum is firmly with the Indian now as she continues to pile the pressure on Chen Yufei. We've got a real contest on our hands.
PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Score, BWF China Open 2026: Game 1 - Sindhu 14-15 Yu Fei
What a response from PV Sindhu! After trailing by five points, the Indian has clawed her way back to 14-15. She's increased the pace, found better length on her strokes, and forced Chen Yufei into a few errors. It's game on now, with the momentum beginning to shift.
PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Score, BWF China Open 2026: Game 1 - Sindhu 8-13 Yu Fei
Chen Yufei has opened up a 13-8 lead over PV Sindhu. The Chinese shuttler is looking sharp, controlling the rallies with excellent court coverage and consistent placement. Sindhu has shown flashes of aggression but has been unable to string together points as Chen continues to dictate the tempo.
PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Score, BWF China Open 2026: Game On!
We're underway, and it's 5-5 between fourth seed Chen Yufei and PV Sindhu. A cagey start with long rallies and plenty of tactical exchanges. Sindhu is looking to attack early, while Chen is forcing her into extended rallies. Both players have mixed winners with a few unforced errors, and neither has been able to take control so far.