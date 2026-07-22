Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Admits International Cricket's First Big Lesson

After a difficult start to his international career against England, teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi remains confident of bouncing back during India's upcoming Zimbabwe tour.
The 15-year-old, who became India's youngest-ever international cricketer, believes his experience from the Under-19 World Cup—where he smashed 175 in the final at the same venue—will help him adapt quickly.
Despite criticism over his omission after three modest outings, Sooryavanshi insists he is focused on following the process, giving his best for the team, and making the most of another opportunity on familiar conditions.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the blue-eyed boy of Indian cricket, who rode the wave of India's Under-19 World Cup triumph and a stellar Indian Premier League campaign, received a reality check in international cricket during his senior debut against England.
While the teenage prodigy acknowledged his disappointing outing, he remains confident of making amends on the upcoming Zimbabwe tour at the very venue where he had smashed a marauding 175 in the Under-19 World Cup final against England earlier this year.
Sooryavanshi didn't make it into the playing XI for the two T20Is against Ireland, but made his international debut in the second T20I against England, becoming India's youngest-ever international cricketer, eclipsing Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record.
Sooryavanshi played the next three matches but managed only modest scores and was left out of the fifth and final T20I as Sanju Samson returned to the XI. India went on to lose the series 0-4.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's omission after just three failures was criticised by several former cricketers, as he was replaced by Sanju Samson in the final T20I game against England.
"Yes, there have been several ups and down in the last four months; it's part of cricket it will keep happening but I have to follow the process and give my 100 per cent for the team," Sooryavanshi, whose familiarity with the conditions here could strengthen his chances of making the playing XI for Thursday's opener, told 'bcci.tv'.
"It's an obvious thing that whatever I want (guidance etc), the coaches are making it available and whatever practice I require I am getting that. Feeling very good, there is confidence also," he added.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was a crucial member of India's successful U-19 World Cup campaign in February, earlier this year, where he smashed a rollicking 175-run innings of just 80 balls in the final against England at the same venue, where India will play their matches against Zimbabwe.
"It's a very memorable ground for me. Just four months back, we had played the U-19 World Cup Final and won, so a very special ground. To represent India is everyone's dream and it's a very special moment.
"The pitches and the conditions here, I've got a fair idea about them when I last played here during the U-19 World Cup. So, I will try what all I gathered during that tournament to apply those learnings during the matches now and do well.
"I will back my practice which I have done so far and try to back my game... and whatever contribution I can make for the team I will try to give that. I have played two matches on this ground (and) it went well. I will try to carry it forward," he added.