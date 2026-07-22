Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Streaming: How To Watch Glasgow CWG In UK

In UK, live streaming will be available exclusively on HBO Max, subscriptions starting from £4.99, live coverage will also be available across TNT Sports channels.
Channel 5 will broadcast everyday highlights for free.
UK participated in the 2022 Birmingham Games as four separate nations claiming a total of 301 medals with England winning the maximum- 176 medals.
Live streaming of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow will be available exclusively on HBO Max, with subscription plans starting from £4.99.
Viewers will also have access to extensive live coverage across TNT Sports channels.
Together, the platforms are set to provide more than 600 hours of live action, including every medal event from July 23 to August 2.
For fans looking for a free-to-air option, Channel 5 will broadcast extensive daily highlights, allowing viewers to catch up on the biggest moments and medal-winning performances from the Games.
UK's Performance At Birmingham 2022 Games
At Birmingham 2022, UK participated as four different nations namely England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland with a combined 301 medals won.
England led the way with 176 medals, including 57 gold, while Scotland won 51, Wales claimed 28 and Northern Ireland secured 18.
The 2026 Games will once again take place in Scotland, giving the home nations another opportunity to showcase their athletes on the Commonwealth stage.