Commonwealth Games 2026: 10 Indian Women Athletes Who Can Make History At Glasgow

India's streamlined 125-strong squad focus on core sports to offset lost events
Elite track and field stars like Neeraj Chopra and Parul Chaudhary spearhead the campaign
Exceptional women athletes in weightlifting and boxing drive the nation's podium charge
India head to the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow starting from July 23, while facing a tough challenge, as the organizers have cut several of India's strongest sports like wrestling, shooting, and badminton. Even with these heavy losses, India is sending a strong team of 125 athletes. With the focus now shifted to other core sports, the contingent is ready to prove its depth and fight to keep its top standing on the medal table.
Athletics is set to be India's biggest medal-winner, backed by one of the strongest track and field teams the country has ever sent. Double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra leads the charge in the men's javelin throw, while stars like long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, distance runner Gulveer Singh, and steeplechase specialist Parul Chaudhary bring massive medal hopes.
The team also features strong competitors like high jumper Tejaswin Shankar and race walker Priyanka Goswami, meaning India's chances are spread across many different events.
Aside from track and field, weightlifting and boxing are expected to add heavily to India's medal count. Olympic medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu leads the weightlifting team in the 48kg category, supported by strong lifters like Bindiyarani Devi.
In the boxing ring, Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) leads a sharp squad that includes powerful punchers like Preeti Pawar (54kg) and Jaismine Lamboria (57kg). Together, these sports give India a great chance to bounce back from the setback of dropped events and aim for a strong finish in Glasgow.
Commonwealth Games 2026: Ten Women Athletes Likely To Make History
As the 2026 Commonwealth Games approach, here are ten stellar women athletes poised to win medals for India and make history on the international stage.
Parul Chaudhary (3000m Steeplechase/5000m): Her incredible endurance and proven tactical brilliance in long-distance running make her a top contender on the track. Having recently shattered the national record by clocking 15:04.26 in the 5000m at Nice, she possesses the closing speed required to challenge for podium finishes in Glasgow.
Pooja Singh (High Jump): Representing rising young talent in technical field events, she brings consistent upward momentum and excellent jumping form. She recently scripted history by breaking the 14-year-old senior national record with a 1.93m gold-medal jump at the Asian U20 Championships.
Priyanka Goswami (10,000m Race Walk): A seasoned campaigner with a silver medal from the Birmingham edition, her elite pacing and technical consistency set her apart. She recently led the Indian women's team to a strong fifth-place finish by securing 10th in the marathon race walk at the 2026 World Team Championships.
Seema Kaliramna (Discus Throw): Balancing rigorous PhD research and motherhood, the resilient athlete overcame immense personal hurdles to claim gold with a 52.07m throw at the 2025 National Games. Her inspiring return to peak competitive form under her husband and coach's guidance keeps her firmly in the medal hunt for Glasgow.
Preeti Pawar (54kg): This young and aggressive puncher has shown immense promise with her fearless style and sharp hand-speed on the international circuit. Having secured crucial podium finishes at Asian youth and senior levels, her tactical adaptability makes her a dangerous medal threat.
Lovlina Borgohain (75kg): As an Olympic medallist and world-class technical tactician, her defensive mastery and precise counter-punching anchor India's boxing hopes. Coming off strong international showings following her transition to the heavier weight division, she enters the competition as a clear-cut favorite to secure the gold.
Jaismine Lamboria (Boxing - 57kg): Blessed with excellent reach, agility, and a smart tactical mind, she excels at controlling the pace of her bouts against elite opponents. Having transitioned smoothly and cemented her status by winning the gold medal at the 2025 World Boxing Championships in Liverpool alongside success on the World Cup circuit, she makes a prime candidate to finish on the podium.
Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (48kg): The crown jewel of Indian weightlifting, her unmatched consistency, immense power, and history of podium dominance make her a guaranteed gold-medal contender. Adding to her legendary status as an Olympic silver medallist and World Champion, she continues to dominate international entry lists with her exceptional lifting totals under high-pressure.
Bindyarani Devi (58kg): Known for her explosive lifting capability and mental toughness, she has regularly delivered under intense international pressure, including her memorable silver-medal performance at the previous Commonwealth Games. Her impressive personal bests position her as a strong podium favorite.
Tulika Maan (+78kg): Carrying a silver medal from the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games and having represented India at the Paris Olympics, her imposing physical presence and heavy throwing power make her a powerhouse in the heavyweight division. She consistently subdues continental opponents to bulldoze her way through to high-value medals, further backed by her gold-medal triumph at the 2025 National Games.
As India aim to adapt to the demands of the streamlined events, these exceptional women athletes continue to be the brightest hopes for a stellar medal haul. Their resilience and world-class capabilities ensure the nation remains a formidable force on the global stage in Glasgow.