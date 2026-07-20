Commonwealth Games 2026: Full List Of India's Events, Dates To Watch In Glasgow

Glasgow 2026 presents a tough challenge for India's 125-member contingent following the exclusion of several traditional sports
Core medal hopes shift heavily toward athletics, weightlifting, and boxing, targeting 35 to 45 medals overall
Elite stars like Neeraj Chopra and Mirabai Chanu lead the charge to stamp India's multi-sport authority on the global stage
The XXIII Commonwealth Games is officially set to run from July 23 to August 2, 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland. Returning to the Scottish city for the first time since 2014, this pared-down, 10-sport edition promises an intense festival of multi-sport action across iconic venues like Scotstoun Stadium and the Emirates Arena.
For India, Glasgow 2026 presents a unique challenge. With traditional strongholds like shooting, wrestling, badminton, and hockey excluded from the trimmed program, India's 125-member contingent faces a tough battle to match past mega-halls. Nevertheless, projections place India comfortably aiming for 35 to 45 medals, with core strength shifting heavily toward athletics, weightlifting, and boxing.
Leading the charge is Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, who returns to the Commonwealth stage looking to reclaim gold in the javelin throw. He is joined by fellow track-and-field medal hopefuls like rising javelin star Rohit Yadav, triple jumper Praveen Chithravel, and versatile decathlete Tejaswin Shankar.
In weightlifting, three-time reigning medalist Mirabai Chanu remains a prime favorite to secure another yellow metal. Meanwhile, the boxing contingent is heavily banked on rising young puncher Preeti Pawar, who brings stellar international form into her weight category.
Despite a reduced program, India's elite athletes remain primed to stamp their authority and finish among the top tier of the global medal table.
Commonwealth Games: India's Event Schedule
Based on India's core medal events and contingent strengths for Glasgow 2026, here is the categorized schedule of events featuring Indian athletes:
Weightlifting
July 26, Sunday
Men's 60kg final
Women's 48kg final (Mirabai Chanu medal event)
Men's 65kg final
July 27, Monday
Men's 71kg final
Women's 53kg final
Women's 58kg final
Men's 79kg final
July 28, Tuesday
Men's 88kg final
Women's 63kg final
Women's 69kg final
July 29, Wednesday
Women's 77kg final
Men's 94kg final
Women's 86kg final
July 30, Thursday
Men's 110kg final
Women's +86kg final
Men's +110kg final
Athletics and Para Athletics
July 27, Monday
Men's 100m round 1, semi-finals & final (Potential representation)
Men's long jump qualifying & final (Praveen Chithravel / Tejaswin Shankar events)
Men's high jump final (Tejaswin Shankar event)
Men's hammer throw final
Women's 10,000m final
Men's 3000m steeplechase final
July 28, Tuesday
Women's 400m round 1
Men's 800m round 1
Women's high jump final
July 29, Wednesday
Men's shot put qualifying & final
Men's 200m round 1
Women's triple jump qualifying & final
Women's 3000m steeplechase final
July 30, Thursday
Men's javelin throw qualifying (Rohit Yadav)
Men's triple jump qualifying & final
Men's shot put final
Women's 5000m final
July 31, Friday
Men's javelin throw final (Neeraj Chopra & Rohit Yadav gold-medal event)
Women's 800m final
Women's 400m hurdles final
Men's 200m final
August 1, Saturday
Men's triple jump final
Men's 400m final
Women's javelin throw final
Men's 5000m final
Boxing
July 24, Friday
Women's bantamweight 54kg - round of 16 (Preeti Pawar)
Women's lightweight 60kg - round of 16
Men's bantamweight 55kg - round of 32
July 25, Saturday
Men's lightweight 60kg - round of 32
Men's light-heavyweight 80kg - round of 32
July 27, Monday
Women's flyweight 51kg - round of 16
Men's lightweight 60kg - round of 16
Men's light-heavyweight 80kg - round of 16
July 28, Tuesday
Women's bantamweight 54kg - quarter-finals
Women's lightweight 60kg - quarter-finals
July 29, Wednesday
Women's flyweight 51kg - quarter-finals
Men's lightweight 60kg - quarter-finals
Men's light-heavyweight 80kg - quarter-finals
July 31, Friday
Boxing Semi-finals across weight categories
August 1, Saturday
Boxing Gold & Silver Medal Finals across all featured weight classes
Women’s 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball
July 25, Saturday
Wales vs India (Group B)
July 26, Sunday
India vs Scotland (Group B)
July 27, Monday
India vs Nigeria (Group B)
July 28, Tuesday
Semi-final qualifiers (subject to qualification)
July 29, Wednesday
Semi-finals, bronze, and gold medal matches (subject to qualification)
Swimming and Para Swimming
July 24 to July 29
Daily morning heats and evening finals sessions featuring Indian swimmers competing across freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly, and individual medley events (such as the Men's 200m individual medley, Women's freestyle events, and relay heats/finals).
Track Cycling and Para Track Cycling
July 30 to August 2
Daily qualification rounds, time trials, pursuit events, sprint brackets, and scratch/points race finals across the 4-day cycling program at the Emirates Arena.
Judo
July 31 to August 2
Preliminary rounds, repechages, and evening medal contests across various men's and women's weight divisions.
Lawn Bowls
July 24 to August 2
Daily sectional play matches across singles and pairs events leading up to the semi-finals and medal matches on August 1–2.Com
Para Powerlifting
July 24, Friday
Men's and Women's lightweight and heavyweight finals.
Driven by world-class contenders like Neeraj Chopra and Mirabai Chanu, India's contingent at the 2026 Commonwealth Games is fully prepared to overcome a trimmed program and achieve another stellar medal haul. Ultimately, Glasgow 2026 will serve as a powerful testament to the nation's rising multi-sport dominance on the global stage.