Commonwealth Games 2026: Full List Of India's Events, Dates To Watch In Glasgow

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Outlook Sports Desk
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India will officially launch its campaign at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games on July 23, 2026. Armed with elite contenders ready to conquer a trimmed program, the contingent is fully primed for another stellar medal haul

2024 Paris Olympics womens 49kg Weightlifting Mirabai Chanu_7
Saikhom Mirabai Chanu to lead India's medal hopes in Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 | Photo: PTI/Kin Cheung
Summary of this article

  • Glasgow 2026 presents a tough challenge for India's 125-member contingent following the exclusion of several traditional sports

  • Core medal hopes shift heavily toward athletics, weightlifting, and boxing, targeting 35 to 45 medals overall

  • Elite stars like Neeraj Chopra and Mirabai Chanu lead the charge to stamp India's multi-sport authority on the global stage

The XXIII Commonwealth Games is officially set to run from July 23 to August 2, 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland. Returning to the Scottish city for the first time since 2014, this pared-down, 10-sport edition promises an intense festival of multi-sport action across iconic venues like Scotstoun Stadium and the Emirates Arena.

For India, Glasgow 2026 presents a unique challenge. With traditional strongholds like shooting, wrestling, badminton, and hockey excluded from the trimmed program, India's 125-member contingent faces a tough battle to match past mega-halls. Nevertheless, projections place India comfortably aiming for 35 to 45 medals, with core strength shifting heavily toward athletics, weightlifting, and boxing.

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Leading the charge is Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, who returns to the Commonwealth stage looking to reclaim gold in the javelin throw. He is joined by fellow track-and-field medal hopefuls like rising javelin star Rohit Yadav, triple jumper Praveen Chithravel, and versatile decathlete Tejaswin Shankar.

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India's Neeraj Chopra competes in the men's javelin throw qualification at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. - | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
Mirabai Chanu reaffirmed her status as Indian weighlifting's flag-bearer. - File/PTI
India will field a 191-member contingent, including 126 athletes, at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. - Neeraj Chopra Classic
Commonwealth Games 2026 logo. - X/thecgf

In weightlifting, three-time reigning medalist Mirabai Chanu remains a prime favorite to secure another yellow metal. Meanwhile, the boxing contingent is heavily banked on rising young puncher Preeti Pawar, who brings stellar international form into her weight category.

Despite a reduced program, India's elite athletes remain primed to stamp their authority and finish among the top tier of the global medal table.

Commonwealth Games: India's Event Schedule

Based on India's core medal events and contingent strengths for Glasgow 2026, here is the categorized schedule of events featuring Indian athletes:

Weightlifting

July 26, Sunday

  • Men's 60kg final

  • Women's 48kg final (Mirabai Chanu medal event)

  • Men's 65kg final

July 27, Monday

  • Men's 71kg final

  • Women's 53kg final

  • Women's 58kg final

  • Men's 79kg final

July 28, Tuesday

  • Men's 88kg final

  • Women's 63kg final

  • Women's 69kg final

July 29, Wednesday

  • Women's 77kg final

  • Men's 94kg final

  • Women's 86kg final

July 30, Thursday

  • Men's 110kg final

  • Women's +86kg final

  • Men's +110kg final

Athletics and Para Athletics

July 27, Monday

  • Men's 100m round 1, semi-finals & final (Potential representation)

  • Men's long jump qualifying & final (Praveen Chithravel / Tejaswin Shankar events)

  • Men's high jump final (Tejaswin Shankar event)

  • Men's hammer throw final

  • Women's 10,000m final

  • Men's 3000m steeplechase final

July 28, Tuesday

  • Women's 400m round 1

  • Men's 800m round 1

  • Women's high jump final

July 29, Wednesday

  • Men's shot put qualifying & final

  • Men's 200m round 1

  • Women's triple jump qualifying & final

  • Women's 3000m steeplechase final

July 30, Thursday

  • Men's javelin throw qualifying (Rohit Yadav)

  • Men's triple jump qualifying & final

  • Men's shot put final

  • Women's 5000m final

July 31, Friday

  • Men's javelin throw final (Neeraj Chopra & Rohit Yadav gold-medal event)

  • Women's 800m final

  • Women's 400m hurdles final

  • Men's 200m final

August 1, Saturday

  • Men's triple jump final

  • Men's 400m final

  • Women's javelin throw final

  • Men's 5000m final

Boxing

July 24, Friday

  • Women's bantamweight 54kg - round of 16 (Preeti Pawar)

  • Women's lightweight 60kg - round of 16

  • Men's bantamweight 55kg - round of 32

July 25, Saturday

  • Men's lightweight 60kg - round of 32

  • Men's light-heavyweight 80kg - round of 32

July 27, Monday

  • Women's flyweight 51kg - round of 16

  • Men's lightweight 60kg - round of 16

  • Men's light-heavyweight 80kg - round of 16

July 28, Tuesday

  • Women's bantamweight 54kg - quarter-finals

  • Women's lightweight 60kg - quarter-finals

July 29, Wednesday

  • Women's flyweight 51kg - quarter-finals

  • Men's lightweight 60kg - quarter-finals

  • Men's light-heavyweight 80kg - quarter-finals

July 31, Friday

  • Boxing Semi-finals across weight categories

August 1, Saturday

  • Boxing Gold & Silver Medal Finals across all featured weight classes

Women’s 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball

  • July 25, Saturday

    • Wales vs India (Group B)

  • July 26, Sunday

    • India vs Scotland (Group B)

  • July 27, Monday

    • India vs Nigeria (Group B)

  • July 28, Tuesday

    • Semi-final qualifiers (subject to qualification)

  • July 29, Wednesday

    • Semi-finals, bronze, and gold medal matches (subject to qualification)

Swimming and Para Swimming

  • July 24 to July 29

    • Daily morning heats and evening finals sessions featuring Indian swimmers competing across freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly, and individual medley events (such as the Men's 200m individual medley, Women's freestyle events, and relay heats/finals).

Track Cycling and Para Track Cycling

  • July 30 to August 2

    • Daily qualification rounds, time trials, pursuit events, sprint brackets, and scratch/points race finals across the 4-day cycling program at the Emirates Arena.

Judo

  • July 31 to August 2

    • Preliminary rounds, repechages, and evening medal contests across various men's and women's weight divisions.

Lawn Bowls

  • July 24 to August 2

    • Daily sectional play matches across singles and pairs events leading up to the semi-finals and medal matches on August 1–2.Com

Para Powerlifting

  • July 24, Friday

    • Men's and Women's lightweight and heavyweight finals.

Driven by world-class contenders like Neeraj Chopra and Mirabai Chanu, India's contingent at the 2026 Commonwealth Games is fully prepared to overcome a trimmed program and achieve another stellar medal haul. Ultimately, Glasgow 2026 will serve as a powerful testament to the nation's rising multi-sport dominance on the global stage.

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