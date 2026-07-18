From Borrowed Bicycle To Commonwealth Games: Harshveer Singh Sekhon's Incredible Rise

Harshveer Singh Sekhon is India's highest-ranked track cyclist and a Commonwealth Games 2026 athlete
He began his cycling journey on a borrowed bicycle before reaching the international stage
Harshveer is targeting a strong Commonwealth Games campaign and qualification for the 2028 Olympics
Dreams in elite sport often begin with talent, but they are sustained by sacrifice. Few athletes embody that better than Harshveer Singh Sekhon, whose journey from international roller skating to becoming one of India's finest track cyclists is a story of resilience, calculated risk and relentless ambition.
The Ludhiana-born athlete will now represent India at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, another milestone in a career that continues to break new ground.
Currently training in the United States under renowned coach Freddie Rodriguez, Harshveer is fine-tuning his preparations through high-performance sessions and international competitions before flying directly to Scotland for the Games. The overseas stint is designed to sharpen his race craft against world-class riders as he aims to deliver India's strongest-ever showing in track cycling.
A Bold Switch That Changed Everything
Harshveer first represented India as a roller skater in 2018 before making the courageous decision to transition into competitive cycling later that year. The change required adapting to an entirely different sport, but it quickly transformed his career.
His earliest days in cycling were anything but easy. Without the financial means to buy a racing bicycle, Harshveer relied on the unwavering support of his first coach, Gurbaz Singh, who lent him his own bike for training and competitions.
Reflecting on those difficult years, Harshveer told The Tribune, "Without my coach's faith in me during those initial years, this journey would have been much more difficult. He gave me the opportunity to compete when I had almost nothing."
That support proved invaluable. By 2019, Harshveer had earned a place in India's national track cycling team, laying the foundation for a career filled with steady international progress.
Breaking New Ground for Indian Cycling
Harshveer has steadily established himself among India's top endurance cyclists through consistent performances on both the track and the road.
He became the first Indian endurance cyclist to qualify for the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in 2024, won the 119-km road race gold at the 2022 National Games, claimed multiple medals at the Asian Track Cycling Cup and added international podium finishes in Europe and the United States.
His recent performances earned him a place in India's squad for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, where he will compete alongside the country's leading track cyclists in Glasgow.
Eyes Firmly Set on Los Angeles 2028
Despite reaching the highest level of his career, Harshveer's ambitions stretch even further. The 28-year-old has identified the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics as his ultimate target and believes Indian cycling can compete with the world's elite given the right environment.
Speaking to The Tribune, he said, "I believe Indian cyclists have the potential to compete with the world's best if provided sustained exposure, scientific training and adequate financial support."
Away from competition, Harshveer has also balanced academics with elite sport, completing his schooling at DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, before earning a BTech in Computer Science and an MBA from Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Ludhiana, a testament to the discipline that has shaped both his sporting and academic journey.