India At Asian Games 2026: Badminton, Cricket, Tennis Squads Announced For Aichi-Nagoya - Check Full Players List

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India at Asian Games 2026: Check all India squads for different sports for the upcoming 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya from September 19 to October 4

India At Asian Games 2026: IND Squads Announced Aichi-Nagoya - Check Full Players List
India’s Manu Bhaker in action during the Paris Olympics 2024. Photo: X/Manu Bhaker
Summary of this article

  • India are preparing for the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya after a record 107-medal haul at Hangzhou 2023, with squads now being announced across sports

  • Cricket, shooting, badminton and tennis squads are out, featuring names like Shreyas Iyer, Manu Bhaker, PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag and Sumit Nagal

  • More squads are expected as India aim to build on their historic 100-medal breakthrough in 2023

India are gearing up for the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, with preparations for the continental showpiece already underway. The 20th edition of the Asian Games will be held from September 19 to October 4, 2026, with athletes competing across 43 sports, including select Olympic-qualifying disciplines like squash.

The Aichi-Nagoya Games will be another opportunity for India to continue their impressive rise on the Asian sporting stage. India enjoyed their best-ever Asian Games campaign at Hangzhou 2023, where the contingent created history by winning a record 107 medals - 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze.

India crossed the 100-medal mark for the first time at the Asian Games, becoming only the fourth nation after China, Japan and South Korea to achieve the milestone. The record-breaking campaign has set the benchmark as India now look to build a strong contingent for the 2026 edition.

Several National Sports Federations (NSFs) have started announcing their squads for the Aichi-Nagoya Games, with some of India’s biggest names across sports earning their places in the team.

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India’s cricket squad will be led by Shreyas Iyer, who has been named the new T20I captain ahead of the upcoming tour of England and Ireland. The squad features a mix of established players and young talent, with Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Sanju Samson and Washington Sundar among the names included.

India’s shooting contingent will be headlined by double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, along with Rudrankksh Patil and Esha Singh. The 30-member squad features 15 men and 15 women, with Manu Bhaker, Rudrankksh Patil, Esha Singh and Vidarsa Vinod named in multiple events.

In badminton, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and men’s doubles stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will lead India’s challenge. The squad also includes Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth, while India’s tennis team will be led by Sumit Nagal and Sahaja Yamalapalli.

Here are the Indian squads announced so far for the Asian Games 2026.

Indian Contingent For Asian Games 2026

India Asian Games 2026 Cricket Squad

Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Players: Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

India Asian Games 2026 Shooting Squad

Men

10m Air Rifle: Parth Rakesh Mane, Himanshu Dhillon, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil

50m Rifle 3P: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Niraj Kumar, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil

10m Air Pistol: Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve, Gaurav, Kamaljeet

25m Rapid Fire Pistol: Anish Bhanwala

Women

10m Air Rifle: Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Uttam Maskar, Vidarsa K. Vinod

50m Rifle 3P: Ashi Chouksey, Vidarsa K. Vinod, Tilottama Sen

10m Air Pistol: Suruchi Inder Singh, Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker

25m Pistol: Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat

Mixed Team

10m Air Rifle: Parth Rakesh Mane and Elavenil Valarivan

10m Air Pistol: Suruchi Inder Singh and Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve

Shotgun

Trap Men: Kynan Chenai, Ahvar Rizvi, Shapath Bharadwaj

Trap Women: Neeru Dhanda, Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat

Skeet Men: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan

Skeet Women: Parinaazz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan

Trap Mixed Team: Kynan Chenai, Neeru Dhanda

Skeet Mixed Team: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal

India Asian Games 2026 Badminton Squad

Team Events

Men’s Team: Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Tharun Mannepalli, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila

Women’s Team: PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda, Devika Sihag, Tanvi Sharma, Isharani Baruah, Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Pullela, Kavipriya Selvam, Simran Singhi, Tanisha Crasto

Individual Events

Men’s Singles: Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty

Women’s Singles: PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda

Men’s Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan/MR Arjun

Women’s Doubles: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand Pullela, Kavipriya Selvam/Simran Singhi

Mixed Doubles: Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto

India Asian Games 2026 Tennis Squad

Men’s Team

Singles: Sumit Nagal, Manas Dhamne, Dhakshineswar Suresh

Doubles: Yuki Bhambri, N Sriram Balaji, Anirudh Chandrasekar

Reserves: Karan Singh, Rithvik Bollipalli, Niki Poonacha

Women’s Team

Singles: Sahaja Yamalapalli, Vaishnavi Adkar, Vaidehi Chaudhari

Doubles: Rutuja Bhosale, Prarthana Thombare, Ankita Raina

Reserves: Zeel Desai, Shruti Ahlawat

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