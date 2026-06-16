India At Asian Games 2026: Badminton, Cricket, Tennis Squads Announced For Aichi-Nagoya - Check Full Players List

India are preparing for the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya after a record 107-medal haul at Hangzhou 2023, with squads now being announced across sports
Cricket, shooting, badminton and tennis squads are out, featuring names like Shreyas Iyer, Manu Bhaker, PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag and Sumit Nagal
More squads are expected as India aim to build on their historic 100-medal breakthrough in 2023
India are gearing up for the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, with preparations for the continental showpiece already underway. The 20th edition of the Asian Games will be held from September 19 to October 4, 2026, with athletes competing across 43 sports, including select Olympic-qualifying disciplines like squash.
The Aichi-Nagoya Games will be another opportunity for India to continue their impressive rise on the Asian sporting stage. India enjoyed their best-ever Asian Games campaign at Hangzhou 2023, where the contingent created history by winning a record 107 medals - 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze.
India crossed the 100-medal mark for the first time at the Asian Games, becoming only the fourth nation after China, Japan and South Korea to achieve the milestone. The record-breaking campaign has set the benchmark as India now look to build a strong contingent for the 2026 edition.
Several National Sports Federations (NSFs) have started announcing their squads for the Aichi-Nagoya Games, with some of India’s biggest names across sports earning their places in the team.
India’s cricket squad will be led by Shreyas Iyer, who has been named the new T20I captain ahead of the upcoming tour of England and Ireland. The squad features a mix of established players and young talent, with Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Sanju Samson and Washington Sundar among the names included.
India’s shooting contingent will be headlined by double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, along with Rudrankksh Patil and Esha Singh. The 30-member squad features 15 men and 15 women, with Manu Bhaker, Rudrankksh Patil, Esha Singh and Vidarsa Vinod named in multiple events.
In badminton, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and men’s doubles stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will lead India’s challenge. The squad also includes Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth, while India’s tennis team will be led by Sumit Nagal and Sahaja Yamalapalli.
Here are the Indian squads announced so far for the Asian Games 2026.
Indian Contingent For Asian Games 2026
India Asian Games 2026 Cricket Squad
Captain: Shreyas Iyer
Players: Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
India Asian Games 2026 Shooting Squad
Men
10m Air Rifle: Parth Rakesh Mane, Himanshu Dhillon, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil
50m Rifle 3P: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Niraj Kumar, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil
10m Air Pistol: Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve, Gaurav, Kamaljeet
25m Rapid Fire Pistol: Anish Bhanwala
Women
10m Air Rifle: Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Uttam Maskar, Vidarsa K. Vinod
50m Rifle 3P: Ashi Chouksey, Vidarsa K. Vinod, Tilottama Sen
10m Air Pistol: Suruchi Inder Singh, Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker
25m Pistol: Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat
Mixed Team
10m Air Rifle: Parth Rakesh Mane and Elavenil Valarivan
10m Air Pistol: Suruchi Inder Singh and Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve
Shotgun
Trap Men: Kynan Chenai, Ahvar Rizvi, Shapath Bharadwaj
Trap Women: Neeru Dhanda, Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat
Skeet Men: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan
Skeet Women: Parinaazz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan
Trap Mixed Team: Kynan Chenai, Neeru Dhanda
Skeet Mixed Team: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal
India Asian Games 2026 Badminton Squad
Team Events
Men’s Team: Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Tharun Mannepalli, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila
Women’s Team: PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda, Devika Sihag, Tanvi Sharma, Isharani Baruah, Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Pullela, Kavipriya Selvam, Simran Singhi, Tanisha Crasto
Individual Events
Men’s Singles: Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty
Women’s Singles: PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda
Men’s Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan/MR Arjun
Women’s Doubles: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand Pullela, Kavipriya Selvam/Simran Singhi
Mixed Doubles: Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto
India Asian Games 2026 Tennis Squad
Men’s Team
Singles: Sumit Nagal, Manas Dhamne, Dhakshineswar Suresh
Doubles: Yuki Bhambri, N Sriram Balaji, Anirudh Chandrasekar
Reserves: Karan Singh, Rithvik Bollipalli, Niki Poonacha
Women’s Team
Singles: Sahaja Yamalapalli, Vaishnavi Adkar, Vaidehi Chaudhari
Doubles: Rutuja Bhosale, Prarthana Thombare, Ankita Raina
Reserves: Zeel Desai, Shruti Ahlawat