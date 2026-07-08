Russia's Path To LA28 Games: Kremlin Reacts To New Olympic Guidance

A Associated Press 8 July 2026 5:49 pm Published at: 8 July 2026 5:46 pm Updated on:

Track and field has already said it will not follow suit and there is no sign yet of changes which could let Russia return to major soccer events like Euro 2028 or a future World Cup

A Associated Press 8 July 2026 5:49 pm Published at: 8 July 2026 5:46 pm Updated on:

Kirsty Coventry laughs during a press conference after she was elected as the new IOC President at the International Olympic Committee 144th session in Costa Navarino, western Greece. Photo: AP