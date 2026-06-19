Kremlin Acknowledges Ukrainian Drone Attack On Moscow

Kremlin confirms Ukrainian drones targeted Moscow region; Russian air defences intercepted most of them with no major damage reported.
Russia vows to continue strikes on Ukraine, describing the Moscow attack as a “terrorist tactic” by Kyiv.
Incident reflects growing use of long-range drones by both sides, with disruptions at Moscow airports and heightened tensions.
The Kremlin has officially acknowledged that Ukrainian forces launched a drone attack targeting Moscow, while asserting that Russian military strikes on Ukrainian territory will continue unabated.
Russian authorities reported that air defence systems successfully intercepted several Ukrainian drones approaching the Moscow region overnight. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, no major damage or casualties were reported in the capital, though some flights at Moscow airports were temporarily disrupted.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed the incident, describing it as a “desperate attempt” by Kyiv to create panic among the Russian population. “The Ukrainian regime continues its terrorist tactics, but this will not affect our resolve. Strikes on Ukrainian military targets will continue until all our objectives are met,” Peskov said.
The acknowledgement comes amid a surge in cross-border drone and missile attacks. Ukraine has increasingly used long-range drones to target Russian cities and infrastructure, while Russia maintains intense pressure on Ukrainian frontlines and energy facilities.
Russian officials claimed that most of the incoming drones were neutralised by air defence systems, with debris causing only minor damage in one district on the outskirts of Moscow. Local authorities urged residents to remain calm and follow civil defence protocols.
On the diplomatic front, the Kremlin reiterated that any meaningful peace talks must address Russia’s core security concerns, including the status of new territories and Ukraine’s neutral stance. Moscow accused Western nations of encouraging Kyiv’s “adventurist” attacks by supplying advanced weaponry.
This latest incident highlights the expanding scope of the conflict, with both sides now regularly striking deeper into each other’s territory. Ukrainian officials, while not directly claiming responsibility, have previously stated that such strikes are legitimate responses to Russian aggression.
The Russian military has promised a “proportionate and powerful response” to the drone attack on Moscow.