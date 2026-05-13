Trump Heads To China For Xi Summit, Says US Does Not Need Beijing’s Help On Iran

Summary of this article
Donald Trump has left for Beijing for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, with discussions expected on trade, Taiwan, AI and the Iran conflict.
Ahead of the visit, Trump said the US does not need China’s help on Iran and asserted that Washington would "win it peacefully or otherwise".
United States President Donald Trump has departed for Beijing ahead of a high-stakes summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The meeting comes amid a fragile ceasefire with Iran after the US and Israel jointly attacked the country at the end of February.
Iran has since closed the Strait of Hormuz, triggering a sharp rise in global oil prices. This will be Trump’s first visit to China since 2017, with talks expected to focus on trade, Taiwan, artificial intelligence and the conflict involving Iran.
On May 12, Trump spoke to the media at the White House before departing for China and said he would have a "long talk" with Xi. He said the two leaders shared a good relationship and were expected to discuss the war involving Iran. Trump also appreciated Pakistan’s role as a mediator.
Trump told reporters, "A lot of good things are going to happen, it is going to be an exciting trip." He also said the United States did not need any help with Iran, adding, "we are going to win it, peacefully or otherwise."
He further criticised NATO, calling the alliance disappointing. "NATO was very disappointing to me. NATO was not there when we wanted them. We don't need NATO. But if we did need them, they just weren't there," Trump said while speaking to reporters ahead of his departure.
When asked whether he expected intervention from Xi with the Iranians, Trump replied, "No, I don't think we need any help with Iran. We'll win it one way or the other. We'll win it peacefully or otherwise. Their Navy's gone, their Air Force is gone, every single element of their war machine is gone."
Responding to another question on Iran, Trump said the country had been defeated militarily and added, "They'll either do the right thing or we'll finish the job."
The US President also described the blockade as "100% effective".
"The blockade is very effective; it's been 100% effective. And one way or the other, it's going to work out very well. I think you're going to have so much oil, you're going to have a gusher of oil like you've never had before," he told the media.
Trump, who faces midterm elections in November this year, is also grappling with challenges both domestically and internationally, with rising fuel prices fuelling public discontent in the United States.
According to the American Automobile Association, which tracks daily fuel prices, the average cost of a gallon (3.78 litres) of regular petrol has risen to $4.52 from $2.98 when the strikes first began.
Trump’s net approval rating currently stands at -21, while his net approval rating on handling inflation and prices is -44, the lowest of his current term.