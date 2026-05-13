Cannes 2026 Day 1: Demi Moore, Park Chan-wook, Jane Fonda, Heidi Klum Grace The Red Carpet With Eye-Catching Looks
The 79th Cannes Film Festival is underway at French Riviera as celebrities from across the globe arrive at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès. From Demi Moore, Park Chan-wook to Jane Fonda, Heidi Klum and Elijah Wood, many celebs attended the opening ceremony of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. Here are the pics from Day 1 of the red carpet
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