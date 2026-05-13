Cannes 2026 Day 1: Demi Moore, Park Chan-wook, Jane Fonda, Heidi Klum Grace The Red Carpet With Eye-Catching Looks

The 79th Cannes Film Festival is underway at French Riviera as celebrities from across the globe arrive at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès. From Demi Moore, Park Chan-wook to Jane Fonda, Heidi Klum and Elijah Wood, many celebs attended the opening ceremony of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. Here are the pics from Day 1 of the red carpet

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Stars show off eye-catching looks at the Cannes Film Festival
Stars show off eye-catching looks at the Cannes Film Festival | Photo: AP
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Stunning celebrity outfits Cannes
Jury president Park Chan-wook, fourth from left, poses with jury members Stellan Skarsgård, from left, Diego Céspedes, Laura Wandel, Demi Moore, Chloé Zhao, Isaach de Bankolé and Ruth Negga at the opening ceremony and premiere of the film 'The Electric Kiss' during 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru
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Cannes 2026 fashion trends
Jane Fonda poses for photographers at the opening ceremony and premiere of the film 'The Electric Kiss' during 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru
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3/17
Cannes fashion 2026 runway
Heidi Klum poses for photographers at the opening ceremony and premiere of the film 'The Electric Kiss' during 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
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4/17
Haute couture Cannes 2026
Jury member Demi Moore poses for photographers at the opening ceremony and premiere of the film 'The Electric Kiss' during 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: AP/John Locher
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5/17
Glamorous red carpet dresses
Elijah Wood, left, and Mette-Marie Kongsved pose for photographers at the opening ceremony and premiere of the film 'The Electric Kiss' during 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
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Cannes 2026 looks
Kimberley Garner poses for photographers at the opening ceremony and premiere of the film 'The Electric Kiss' during 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: AP/John Locher
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7/17
Best dressed Cannes 2026
Frédérique Bel poses for photographers at the opening ceremony and premiere of the film 'The Electric Kiss' during 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
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8/17
Celebrity fashion Cannes Film Festival 2026
Maura Higgins poses for photographers at the opening ceremony and premiere of the film 'The Electric Kiss' during 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: AP/John Locher
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9/17
Iconic Cannes fashion moments
Pio Marmaï, from left, director Pierre Salvadori, Anaïs Demoustier, Vimala Pons and Gilles Lellouche pose for photographers at the opening ceremony and premiere of the film 'The Electric Kiss' during 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
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10/17
Best gowns Cannes Festival 2026
Poppy Delevingne poses for photographers at the the opening ceremony and premiere of the film 'The Electric Kiss' during 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
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11/17
Dramatic red carpet looks
Laurent Lafitte, left, and Joan Collins pose for photographers at the opening ceremony and premiere of the film 'The Electric Kiss' during 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru
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12/17
Elegant gowns Cannes 2026
Emma Weymouth poses for photographers at the opening ceremony and premiere of the film 'The Electric Kiss' during 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: AP/John Locher
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13/17
Stars show off eye-catching looks on Cannes 2026
Frédérique Bel poses for photographers at the opening ceremony and premiere of the film 'The Electric Kiss' during 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: AP/John Locher
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14/17
Best fashion moments from Cannes Film festival
Maika Monroe poses for photographers at the opening ceremony and premiere of the film 'The Electric Kiss' during 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
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What celebrities wore at the 2026 Cannes film festival
Ikram Abdi Omar poses for photographers at the opening ceremony and premiere of the film 'The Electric Kiss' during 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: AP/John Locher
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Best Cannes 2026 fashion trends to follow
Elijah Wood, centre, takes a selfie photogragh with William Jackson, from left, Katie Jackson and Mette-Marie Kongsved at the opening ceremony and premiere of the film 'The Electric Kiss' during 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
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Cannes Film Festival 2026 red carpet
Farhana Bodi poses for photographers at the opening ceremony and premiere of the film 'The Electric Kiss' during 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
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