Cannes 2026 Day 1: Demi Moore, Park Chan-wook, Jane Fonda, Heidi Klum Grace The Red Carpet With Eye-Catching Looks

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Jury president Park Chan-wook, fourth from left, poses with jury members Stellan Skarsgård, from left, Diego Céspedes, Laura Wandel, Demi Moore, Chloé Zhao, Isaach de Bankolé and Ruth Negga at the opening ceremony and premiere of the film 'The Electric Kiss' during 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru