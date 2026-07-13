Brendon McCullum Eases Alcohol Restrictions Following England's India Whitewash

Brendon McCullum relaxed ECB's alcohol restriction after England dominating 4-0 series win against India
McCullum wanted the players to celebrate their success of whitewashing the reigning T20 World Champions and clinching the top spot in rankings
ECB advised players to avoid alcohol on days before and after the match in the recent guidelines after multiple drinking related incidents involving key English players surfaced
As the England Cricket team annihilated the reigning T20 champions India in the five-match home series, white-ball coach Brendon McCullum relaxed the guidelines, asking the team to avoid alcohol on the days before and after the matches.
While the guidelines were made in the wake of the recent drinking-related incidents landing some of the key English players in hot water, McCullum says that there's no harm in celebrating and feeling the warmth of the success achieved by the team in the last ten days or so as long as it doesn't land them on the front pages.
This decision was taken before McCullum sacking as the head coach of England, which was made official on Sunday (July 12). However, he will remain as the white-ball coach of the team.
Alcohol-related controversies have plagued English cricket since the winter of 2025, when the Harry Brook nightclub incident first came to light. In a bid to prevent a repeat of such episodes, the ECB has introduced a new set of guidelines, first reported by The Telegraph on Friday.
Under the revised code, the night curfew imposed after the Ashes defeat in Australia will remain in place, while players have also been advised to avoid consuming alcohol on the eve of and immediately after matches.
The new guidelines, however, include a provision allowing head coach Brendon McCullum and Director of Cricket Rob Key to relax the restrictions when they deem it appropriate. McCullum exercised that discretion after England's final T20I against India.
"For a start, there's not many of our guys that actually drink, but anyone that wants a beer can have a beer, yes," McCullum said. "The guidelines are in place. People are very aware of the guidelines. They've been sent around. The policy is designed to make sure that people are being looked after and making the right decisions."
McCullum explains that it's important for the players to enjoy their success and says that the players are aware of the guidelines and they could enjoy their victory within the purview of it.
"I trust the players completely. All the information is there. You still have to feel the warmth of success and if you are someone that likes a beer, then tonight is a great opportunity to be able to enjoy yourself - as long as it's sensible, and it's not to excess - and allow something that you've achieved over the last ten days or so sink in the way that you want it to.
"But everyone's very aware of it [the guidelines] and I think we'll have a quiet beer and just let this one land - just as long as no one lands on the front page," he added.