Harry Brook Nightclub Row: England Captain 'Lied' About The Incident To Protect Teammates

Teammates Jacob Bethell and Josh Tongue were also fined for their involvement and they are being investigated by the cricket regulator. Brook confessed that he was not alone when he visited the nightclub during England's tour of New Zealand

Outlook Sports Desk
Harry Brook Nightclub Row: England Captain Lied About The Incident To Protect Teammates
Harry Brook during a press conference in Sri Lanka Photo: File
  • England captain Harry Brook unfurls another layer about his nightclub brawl involvement

  • Brook was there with two other English teammates

  • The Three Lions start preparing for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026

England white-ball captain Harry Brook admitted on Friday to lying to protect teammates who were with him when he was hit by a nightclub bouncer in New Zealand.

Brook originally said this month he was alone when he tried to enter the nightclub in Wellington on Oct. 31, the day before the third and last one-day international against New Zealand.

But after the Telegraph newspaper reported on Friday that teammates Jacob Bethell and Josh Tongue were fined for their involvement and being investigated by the cricket regulator, Brook confessed he was not alone in a statement released after England beat Sri Lanka in a Twenty20.

Harry Brook Takes Full Responsibility Of His Actions

“I accept responsibility for my actions in Wellington and acknowledge that others were present that evening,” Brook said.

"I regret my previous comments and my intention was to protect my teammates from being drawn into a situation that arose as a result of my own decisions.

“I have apologized and will continue to reflect on the matter. This has been a challenging period in my career, but one from which I am learning.”

Brook Trying His Best To Gain The Trust Of His Teammates

Brook was fined and given a final warning over his conduct for the Wellington incident. But it wasn't revealed until this month after the Ashes series that England lost 4-1 in Australia.

Brook apologized at the time to teammates and supporters, and again before the ongoing Sri Lanka tour.

The England and Wales Cricket Board was reviewing incidents by England involving drinking on tour in New Zealand and Australia which have prompted a midnight curfew for the players while in the subcontinent.

The English captain also said that he is trying his best to gain the trust back of his teammates and coaching staff after the nightclub turmoil in New Zealand.

England Fine Tuning Their Combinations

Meanwhile, England began their preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 with a fine victory over co-hosts Sri Lanka in the 1st of a 3-match series at the Pallekele Cricket stadium.

Sam Curran bagged a fantastic hat-trick, becoming only the second Englishman to do so as England registered a comfortable 11-run victory over the Lankans. The 2nd T20I will take place tomorrow from 7:00PM (IST) onwards at the very same venue.

Published At:
