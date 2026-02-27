England Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Super Eights: See Best Photos From Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium
New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bat first against England in their vital Super Eights match of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo on Friday (February 27). New Zealand are unchanged, while England included Rehan Ahmed in place of Jamie Overton. The race for semi-finals is into its business end at the 20-over showpiece. While England are already through to the last-four stage with back-to-back wins, New Zealand (3 points) could join them from Group 2 with a victory tonight.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE