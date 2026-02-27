England Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Super Eights: See Best Photos From Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bat first against England in their vital Super Eights match of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo on Friday (February 27). New Zealand are unchanged, while England included Rehan Ahmed in place of Jamie Overton. The race for semi-finals is into its business end at the 20-over showpiece. While England are already through to the last-four stage with back-to-back wins, New Zealand (3 points) could join them from Group 2 with a victory tonight.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC Men's T20 World Cup: England vs New Zealand
England's captain Harry Brook, left, and New Zealand's captain Mitchel Santner shake hands before the coin toss of the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and New Zealand in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
1/9
ICC Mens T20 World Cup: England vs New Zealand Tim Seifert
New Zealand's Tim Seifert plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and New Zealand in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
ICC Mens T20 World Cup: England vs New Zealand Finn Allen
New Zealand's Finn Allen plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and New Zealand in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
T20 World Cup: England vs New Zealand
New Zealand's Tim Seifert, left, and Finn Allen encourage each other as they bat during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and New Zealand in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
Englands Jofra Archer
England's Jofra Archer appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of New Zealand's Tim Seifert during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and New Zealand in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
ICC Mens T20 WC 2026: ENG vs NZ
England's Jos Buttler stumps out New Zealand's Tim Seifert during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and New Zealand in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
ICC Mens T20 WC 2026: NZ vs ENG
England's Jacob Bethell takes the catch to get dismiss New Zealand's Finn Allen during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and New Zealand in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
ICC T20 WC 2026: ENG vs NZ Rachin Ravindra
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and New Zealand in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
T20 World Cup: England vs New Zealand Glenn Phillips
New Zealand's Glenn Phillips plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and New Zealand in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
T20 WCup Cricket: England vs New Zealand Mark Chapman
New Zealand's Mark Chapman plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and New Zealand in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England Vs New Zealand Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: NZ Lose Half Their Side As Daryl Mitchell Departs

  2. Sanju Samson Sixes: Awestruck Sunil Gavaskar Hails India Opener

  3. The Net Question: Why Everyone Is Talking About NRR?

  4. Race To T20 World Cup Semi-Finals: What India And Pakistan Need To Reach Knock-Outs?

  5. IND Vs WI, Super 8: Sunil Gavaskar Predicts A 'Cracking' T20 World Cup Game, Shares Words Of Wisdom For India

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: February 25, 2026

  2. Day In Pics: February 26, 2026

  3. The Memeification of Assault In The Epstein Files

  4. NCERT Textbook Row: SC Bans Book With Chapter On Corruption In Judiciary

  5. Maoist Leader Kills Commander Planning Police Surrender In Odisha's Kandhamal

Entertainment News

  1. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

  2. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  3. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  4. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  5. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. PM Modi In Israel, Visit Signals Growing Strategic Ties Amid Regional Flux

  2. Sexism At Play? How Female Athletes Are Questioned Differently From Male Counterparts

  3. Bangladesh Police Ordered To Re-Arrest Bailed Awami League Leaders In New Cases

  4. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  5. AI And Web3: A Symbiosis For Future Revolution

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Budget 2026-27: Rs 80,952 Crore Proposed For Mumbai Infrastructure

  2. Bangladesh Police Ordered To Re-Arrest Bailed Awami League Leaders In New Cases

  3. Ranji Trophy Final, Day 3 Preview: Will Jammu And Kashmir Declare? Famed Karnataka Batting Under Scanner

  4. BBC Orders Fast-Track Investigation Into Racial Slur Broadcast At BAFTA Awards, Calls It 'Serious Mistake'

  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super Eights: Bruised Men In Blue Sweat It Out At Chepauk Nets

  6. Our Universe Episodes 7 And 8: When And Where To Watch The K-Drama In India

  7. Maoist Leader Kills Commander Planning Police Surrender In Odisha's Kandhamal

  8. Modi Sounds Bengal Poll Bugle, Open Letter Invokes Maa Kali, Tagore, And Netaji 