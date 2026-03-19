Grizzlies 125-118 Nuggets, NBA 2025-26: Jerome Leads With 21 As Losing Run Ends

The Memphis Grizzlies ended their eight-game losing streak with a 125-118 win over the Denver Nuggets at FedExForum in Memphis in NBA 2025-26 on Wednesday. The Grizzlies trailed at half-time but turned the game around in the third quarter with 39 points. Ty Jerome led the way with 21 points and nine rebounds, while Desmond Bane added 20 points. For the Nuggets, Nikola Jokic added 29 points, 14 rebounds, and 12 assists, but his triple‑double wasn't enough. Ultimately, Denver's 19 turnovers meant Memphis emerged victorious in a frantic clash.

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Memphis Grizzlies Vs Denver Nuggets NBA basketball-Ty Jerome
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome (2) handles the ball between Denver Nuggets guards Jamal Murray (27) and Christian Braun (0) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Memphis, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/Brandon Dill
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Memphis Grizzlies Vs Denver Nuggets NBA basketball-Cam Spencer
Memphis Grizzlies guard Cam Spencer (24) handles the ball against the Denver Nuggets in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Memphis, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/Brandon Dill
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Memphis Grizzlies Vs Denver Nuggets NBA basketball-Olivier-Maxence Prosper
Memphis Grizzlies forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper, left center, shoots against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, center right, in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Memphis, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/Brandon Dill
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Memphis Grizzlies Vs Denver Nuggets NBA basketball-GG Jackson II
Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson II (45) drives ahead of Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) and forward Spencer Jones (21) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Memphis, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/Brandon Dill
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Memphis Grizzlies Vs Denver Nuggets NBA basketball-Spencer Jones
Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) handles the ball between Memphis Grizzlies forwards Jaylen Wells, right, and GG Jackson II (45) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Memphis, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/Brandon Dill
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Memphis Grizzlies Vs Denver Nuggets NBA basketball-Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, calls to teammates ahead of Memphis Grizzlies forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (18) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Memphis, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/Brandon Dill
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Memphis Grizzlies Vs Denver Nuggets NBA basketball-Tim Hardaway Jr
Denver Nuggets guard Tim Hardaway Jr., right, handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard Javon Small in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Memphis, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/Brandon Dill
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Memphis Grizzlies Vs Denver Nuggets NBA basketball-Jonas Valanciunas
Denver Nuggets center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies forward Taylor Hendricks (22) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Memphis, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/Brandon Dill
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Memphis Grizzlies Vs Denver Nuggets NBA basketball-GG Jackson II
Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson II (45) grabs a rebound in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets in Memphis, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/Brandon Dill
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Memphis Grizzlies Vs Denver Nuggets NBA basketball-Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (18) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Memphis, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/Brandon Dill
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