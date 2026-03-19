Grizzlies 125-118 Nuggets, NBA 2025-26: Jerome Leads With 21 As Losing Run Ends
The Memphis Grizzlies ended their eight-game losing streak with a 125-118 win over the Denver Nuggets at FedExForum in Memphis in NBA 2025-26 on Wednesday. The Grizzlies trailed at half-time but turned the game around in the third quarter with 39 points. Ty Jerome led the way with 21 points and nine rebounds, while Desmond Bane added 20 points. For the Nuggets, Nikola Jokic added 29 points, 14 rebounds, and 12 assists, but his triple‑double wasn't enough. Ultimately, Denver's 19 turnovers meant Memphis emerged victorious in a frantic clash.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE