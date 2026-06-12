Mexico Vs South Africa Clash Sparks FIFA World Cup Fever, Witness A Visual Spectacle

Co-hosts Mexico defeated South Africa 2-0 to kick off the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Mexico City Stadium (Estadio Azteca), sparking widespread global excitement and heavy debate. Goals from Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez secured the victory for El Tri, but the match was overshadowed by a refereeing frenzy featuring three straight red cards. In Mexico, jubilant fans hit the streets, while in the USA, the high-stakes drama was witnessed at many public screenings and bars. Across Africa, millions rooting for Bafana Bafana expressed deep frustration. European fans also joined the online conversation, with many wondering if referee Wilton Sampaio's calls will set a dangerous precedent for the tournament. In the 2022 World Cup, only three red cards were shown. Meanwhile, in Yemen, fans gathered around shared screens to escape one of the world's worst humanitarian crises and partake in a global spectacle that sport can only bring, even for a fleeting moment or two.

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Mexico vs south Africa fifa world cup 2026 group a match reactions berlin Germany ap photo
Fans react as they watch a broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Mexico and South Africa in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, June 11, 2026. AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi
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Fans watch a broadcast of the World Cup soccer match between Mexico and South Africa in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, June 11, 2026. AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi
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A football fan watches the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup between Mexico and South Africa on his phone in Dakar, Senegal, Thursday, June 11, 2026. AP Photo/Misper Apawu
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People watch a live broadcast of the opening match of the World Cup soccer tournament at a bar in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, June 11, 2026. AP Photo/Michael Probst
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Football fans watch the opening match of the 2026 World Cup at a local coffee shop in Gaza Strip, Friday June 11, 2026. AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi
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Fans celebrate a goal by Mexico while watching a live broadcast of the World Cup soccer match between Mexico and South Africa at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Thursday, June 11, 2026. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
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Mexico vs south Africa fifa world cup 2026 group a match reactions new york usta ap photo
Spectators watch the opening match of the World Cup soccer tournament between Mexico and South Africa, Thursday, June 11, 2026, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura
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Fans watch a public viewing of the opening match of the World Cup soccer tournament between Mexico and South Africa, in Vereeniging, South Africa, Thursday, June 11, 2026. AP Photo/Themba Hadebe
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Mexico vs south Africa fifa world cup 2026 group a match reactions Vereeniging family ap photo
A family watches a world cup opening soccer match, in Vereeniging, South Africa, Thursday, June 11, 2026. AP Photo/Themba Hadebe
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Fans watch the first match of the World Cup between Mexico and South Africa on the National Mall, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Washington. AP Photo/Allison Robbert
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Fans gather to watch the first match of the World Cup between Mexico and South Africa in Aden, Yemen, Thursday, June 11, 2026. AP Photo/Abdulnasser Alseddik
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Mexico vs south Africa fifa world cup 2026 group a match reactions yemen ap photo
Fans gather to watch the first match of the World Cup between Mexico and South Africa at a coffee shop in Aden, Yemen, Thursday, June 11, 2026. AP Photo/Abdulnasser Alseddik
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Mexico vs south Africa fifa world cup 2026 group a match reactions Egypt ap photo
People watch the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 between Mexico and South Africa, in Cairo, Egypt, Thursday, June 11, 2026. AP Photo/Mahmoud Khaled
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Fans watch the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup between Mexico and South Africa at a gym in Dakar, Senegal, Thursday, June 11, 2026. AP Photo/Misper Apawu
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Police stand watch as fans arrive to watch the opening World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Africa on beachfront big screens, in Miami Beach, Fla., Thursday, June 11, 2026. AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
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Mexican players complain to referee Wilton Sampaio, of Brazil, after he showed the red card Mexico's Cesar Montes during the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City, Thursday, June 11, 2026. AP Photo/Fernando Llano
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Police officers stand guard outside the stadium during the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Mexico City, Thursday, June 11, 2026. AP Photo/Alejandro Cegarra
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Fans watch the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup between Mexico and South Africa at a fan festival in the Zocalo, Mexico City's main square, Thursday, June 11, 2026. AP Photo/Marco Ugarte
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