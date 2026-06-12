Mexico Vs South Africa Clash Sparks FIFA World Cup Fever, Witness A Visual Spectacle
Co-hosts Mexico defeated South Africa 2-0 to kick off the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Mexico City Stadium (Estadio Azteca), sparking widespread global excitement and heavy debate. Goals from Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez secured the victory for El Tri, but the match was overshadowed by a refereeing frenzy featuring three straight red cards. In Mexico, jubilant fans hit the streets, while in the USA, the high-stakes drama was witnessed at many public screenings and bars. Across Africa, millions rooting for Bafana Bafana expressed deep frustration. European fans also joined the online conversation, with many wondering if referee Wilton Sampaio's calls will set a dangerous precedent for the tournament. In the 2022 World Cup, only three red cards were shown. Meanwhile, in Yemen, fans gathered around shared screens to escape one of the world's worst humanitarian crises and partake in a global spectacle that sport can only bring, even for a fleeting moment or two.
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