Ayush Shetty Vs Alwi Farhan, BWF China Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Stuns World No. 11 To Reach Second Round

Ayush Shetty defeated Indonesia's world No. 11 Alwi Farhan 21-17, 5-21, 21-17 to reach the China Open 2026 Round of 16
The 21-year-old continued his breakthrough season after becoming the first Indian men's singles player since 1965 to reach the Badminton Asia Championships final earlier this year
Shetty will next face Ireland's Nhat Nguyen in the Round of 16 of the BWF World Tour Super 1000 China Open
Ayush Shetty continued his impressive 2026 campaign with a gritty three-game victory over Indonesia's Alwi Farhan to storm into the Round of 16 of the BWF China Open on Wednesday.
The 21-year-old Indian overcame the world No. 11 21-17, 5-21, 21-17 in a men's singles Round of 32 clash at the Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium, displaying remarkable composure to bounce back after a one-sided second game.
Shetty made a confident start, controlling the tempo of the opening game with disciplined rally construction and intelligent shot selection. He gradually opened up a lead before closing out the first game 21-17, putting Farhan under pressure early in the contest.
The momentum, however, swung dramatically in the second game. Farhan raised the intensity, attacking relentlessly and dominating the front court to leave Shetty with little room to settle. The Indonesian raced through the game 21-5, forcing the match into a decider.
With a place in the Round of 16 on the line, Shetty regrouped impressively. The Indian looked sharper in the deciding game, moving well around the court and patiently building points before finishing rallies with precision.
Despite Farhan's attempts to fight back, Shetty stayed composed in the closing stages to wrap up the decider 21-17 and seal a memorable victory.
The result is the latest highlight in what has been a breakthrough season for the 21-year-old. Earlier this year, Shetty announced himself on the continental stage by becoming the first Indian men's singles player since Dinesh Khanna in 1965 to reach the Badminton Asia Championships final.
Competing in Ningbo, China, Shetty stunned defending champion and former world No. 1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the semifinals to become the first Indian men's singles player since 1965 to reach the Badminton Asia Championships final.
He eventually settled for a historic silver medal, marking the best finish by an Indian in the event in over six decades.
That run made Shetty only the second Indian men's singles player, and the third Indian overall after men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who won the title in 2023, to reach the Badminton Asia Championships final.
His performances in 2026 have firmly established him as one of India's brightest young badminton stars.
Shetty will next face Ireland's Nhat Nguyen in the Round of 16 at the China Open 2026 as he looks to continue his impressive run in the BWF World Tour Super 1000 tournament.