'Apologise To Students': Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi, Raises 5 Demands For Shah And Pradhan To Quit

He outlined five specific demands. These included the resignations of Shah and Pradhan, police accountability for the assault on students and an apology from the prime minister. "Action must be taken against those who assaulted and humiliated the students, and all cases filed against the students should be withdrawn," he said. He also demanded a parliamentary debate and immediate exam reforms. Addressing the prime minister, Rahul added, "What happened yesterday, what your government did, what your Home Minister did, for that, you should apologise to the students of the country and as soon as possible, start reforming the examination system and the education system."