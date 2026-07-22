'Apologise To Students': Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi, Raises 5 Demands For Shah And Pradhan To Quit

Delhi Police detained Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Akhilesh Yadav during a sit-in protest near Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi.
Rahul Gandhi demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought the immediate resignations of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The opposition demonstration protested the government's refusal to hold a parliamentary debate on the police lathi-charge during the July 20 student march over paper leaks.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologise for police brutality during the July 20 protests over exam paper leaks and student suicides. The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha has also sought the resignations of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Opposition leaders staged a sit-in outside the prime minister's residence on Tuesday. They protested the government's refusal to hold a parliamentary debate on the police action, aiming "to bring the issue of the students...and what has been done against them to the national attention", Rahul said. Delhi Police subsequently detained the protesters.
Key participants in the sit-in near Lok Kalyan Marg included Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Pawan Khera, Akhilesh Yadav and Supriya Sule. The demonstration lasted over three hours before police officers removed the leaders. Rahul was released around 10 pm, while Priyanka was taken to Mandir Marg police station and released around 9:45 pm, the publication reported.
Five Demands From Detention
Rahul released a video statement during his detention. He recorded the message at Chhatrasal Stadium, appearing with only one shoe and his other foot bare.
He detailed his meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. "I said to him that it was important that we be allowed to debate what happened to the students the day before. The speaker said he needed to take permission from the government, but it was very clear to us...that there was no interest in the government of having a debate," Rahul said.
He outlined five specific demands. These included the resignations of Shah and Pradhan, police accountability for the assault on students and an apology from the prime minister. "Action must be taken against those who assaulted and humiliated the students, and all cases filed against the students should be withdrawn," he said. He also demanded a parliamentary debate and immediate exam reforms. Addressing the prime minister, Rahul added, "What happened yesterday, what your government did, what your Home Minister did, for that, you should apologise to the students of the country and as soon as possible, start reforming the examination system and the education system."
He questioned the current state of education. "Why is the Indian education system collapsing? Why are papers leaking? Why is education so expensive in India? Why do families have to destroy themselves financially to educate their children? These are legitimate questions and there's absolutely nothing wrong with asking these questions," Rahul said.
Violence At Student March
The violence erupted on July 20. The Cockroach Janta Party organised the 'Chalo Sansad' protest over paper leaks and student suicides. Thousands marched from Jantar Mantar towards the Parliament building in Delhi.
Delhi Police halted the march using multiple barricades. Police officers fired tear gas shells and conducted lathi-charges as crowds attempted to push through the barriers. Videos shared online showed people bleeding from their heads, and police told the publication that protesters pelted stones.
Hospital officials claimed that at least 100 protesters were treated for injuries. Police stated 60 people were injured during the clashes according to the Hindustan Times. A 22-year-old female protester remains in the intensive care unit at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, her family told the publication.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested 13 people in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak.
Government Rejects Political Exploitation
Pradhan responded on social media platform X. He accused Congress of exploiting students for political gain.
"For Rahul Gandhi, this is not about students. This is about manufacturing confrontation after every genuine avenue for discussion has been opened," Pradhan said.
He reiterated the government's stance on parliamentary discussion. "Our Government remains 100% committed to discussing NEET and addressing every genuine concern of our youth on the floor of the House," Pradhan added. "The students of India deserve far better than being treated as props in a political campaign. They deserve certainty over chaos, solutions over slogans and responsibility over disruption. We owe our students more than outrage. We owe them answers, reforms and accountability."
The Centre expressed willingness to hold talks with students. However, the government declined to commit to specific demands or indicate a timeline for the next round of discussions, people aware of the matter told the publication.