Donald Trump Approves US-Saudi Nuclear Deal Bypassing Safeguards

US President Donald Trump approved a landmark 30-year civil nuclear agreement with Saudi Arabia worth tens of billions of dollars.
The pact allows Saudi Arabia to enrich uranium domestically, omitting the traditional 'Gold Standard' restriction against enrichment.
The agreement bypasses the UN IAEA's Additional Protocol, leaving nuclear safeguards to be decided bilaterally between Washington and Riyadh.
US President Donald Trump approved a nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia today. The pact could let Saudi Arabia enrich uranium domestically, as per The Wall Street Journal and administration officials. Unlike past American pacts, this deal lacks standard Washington safeguards designed to stop civilian energy programs from turning into weapons projects.
The deal will run for 30 years. It is valued at tens of billions of dollars. This framework allows American firms to build the Saudi civilian nuclear sector, blocking international rivals. The Trump administration will present the pact to Congress shortly, Reuters reported.
Omission Of Key Safeguards
The deal centers on a '123 Agreement'. This document regulates American nuclear partnerships with other nations, Reuters reported. However, the treaty lacks the 'Gold Standard' restriction. This rule would have blocked Riyadh from enriching uranium or reprocessing spent fuel, which are key steps to build nuclear weapons, the news agency reported.
Negotiators also omitted the Additional Protocol. This advanced oversight framework grants the IAEA, the UN nuclear watchdog, the authority to run snap inspections at undeclared facilities, Reuters reported.
Riyadh avoids global oversight. The agreement bypasses the IAEA's Additional Protocol, CNN reported. This mechanism normally strengthens international monitoring of civilian nuclear programs. Instead, Washington and Riyadh will negotiate safety measures bilaterally.
Concerns Over Nuclear Proliferation
Analysts fear a regional arms race. Without strict oversight, the agreement could allow Riyadh to build nuclear weapons, experts warned. The kingdom would acquire its own nuclear arsenal if regional rival Iran developed a bomb, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman previously said.
Two paths lead to nuclear weapons. Nations create weapons-grade material by enriching uranium or reprocessing plutonium. Most states with civilian reactors import their fuel under tight global supervision instead of manufacturing it at home. Allowing domestic production without international oversight raises the risk of nuclear proliferation.