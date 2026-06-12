Trump Says US-Iran Deal Is Near, Tehran Says No Final Agreement Yet

Donald Trump said the US had reached a “great settlement” with Iran and that a final agreement could be signed within days.
Trump said planned US strikes were cancelled as talks progressed.
Tehran reiterated that its nuclear programme remains peaceful and that it would not cross its “red lines”.
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he had reached a “great settlement” with Iran to end the conflict, but Tehran responded hours later saying no final decision had been made.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said, “We just made a great settlement of the war with Iran,” Reuters reported.
According to Al Arabiya, citing sources, the proposed arrangement includes a 60-day extension of the ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Under the reported terms, the United States would provide sanctions relief to Iran and lift the blockade, while both sides would hold talks during the ceasefire period over Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium.
Tehran, however, rejected suggestions that an agreement was imminent, saying negotiations were still underway and no deal had been finalised. The exchange underscored continuing differences between the two sides despite Trump’s indication that planned US military action had been suspended.
Trump said negotiations had entered the final phase and indicated that a signing ceremony could take place in Europe over the weekend.
“We’re going to be subject to finalisation of documents. It should get done over the next few days,” he said.
He added that Vice President JD Vance would attend the signing, though he himself would not be present. Trump also said the US had “ended the war with Iran” and claimed Tehran had accepted core conditions of the agreement.
“They have agreed never to have a nuclear weapon,” he said, adding that Iran would neither develop nor acquire one.
Earlier, Trump had warned that Iran would be hit “very hard” and referred to possible action targeting Kharg Island. He later said those planned strikes had been cancelled as negotiations progressed.
Iran has not confirmed that a final agreement has been reached. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said talks remain ongoing.
“Iran has not yet reached a final conclusion regarding an agreement,” he said.
Baghaei said some parts of the draft had been agreed upon but key differences remained. Tehran also reiterated that it would not accept any terms that crossed its “red lines”.
Iran has consistently maintained that its nuclear programme is intended for peaceful purposes and has denied seeking nuclear weapons.
The latest developments follow weeks of tensions between Washington and Tehran marked by threats, military exchanges and incidents affecting major shipping routes in the region.
(with inputs from The Indian Express)