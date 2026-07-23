ASEAN Pushes For Open Shipping Lanes As US-Iran Conflict Deepens

ASEAN has urged all parties to exercise restraint and restore safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz amid the escalating conflict
The bloc warned that continued fighting could disrupt global energy supplies, trade routes and Southeast Asia's economic growth
ASEAN also reiterated support for diplomacy, humanitarian protection in Gaza and Lebanon, and freedom of navigation under international law
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has expressed serious concern over the escalating conflict between the United States and Iran, calling for the restoration of safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz and urging all parties to exercise restraint after the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Manila.
The 10-member bloc on Tuesday, said it was "following closely the situation and expressed serious concern over the escalation of conflict in the Middle East" following the attacks initiated by Israel and the United States against Iran on February 28 and subsequent retaliatory attacks by Tehran against several countries in the region.
"We reaffirmed the obligation of all States to resolve their differences through peaceful means and to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations, in line with international law, including the UN Charter," the communique said.
The call for restraint comes as the conflict continues to escalate and expand. Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels attacked two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea on Thursday, threatening to open a new front in a conflict that has already upended global energy markets, as the United States conducted its 12th consecutive night of strikes against Iran.
Economic Concerns And Calls For Open Straits
ASEAN expressed concern over the Middle East conflict's cascading effects on the region's economic stability, particularly through potential disruptions to critical energy chokepoints, rising energy and food prices, supply chain disruptions, and tightening financial conditions. The bloc noted that while its growth momentum is projected at 4.6 per cent in 2026, "the geopolitical tension in the Middle East is expected to weigh the region's trade and economic activity."
The foreign ministers reaffirmed the importance of maintaining maritime safety and security, and upholding freedom of navigation in and overflight above straits used for international navigation, in accordance with international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS.
"In this regard, we called for the restoration of the safe, unimpeded, and continuous transit passage of vessels and aircraft in the Strait of Hormuz in line with the 1982 UNCLOS, as well as for all parties to ensure the safety of seafarers and ships in accordance with the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS).”
In a separate statement issued on Tuesday, the ASEAN foreign ministers said they were "deeply concerned that these developments severely undermine the ongoing efforts of key mediators and diminish the prospects for a peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy." They called on all parties to "exercise utmost self-restraint and avoid any acts that may further aggravate the situation."
Humanitarian Concerns And Gaza
ASEAN expressed grave concern over the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, which has been exacerbated following the October 7, 2023 attacks and the resumption of hostilities on March 18, 2025. The bloc condemned all attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure and reaffirmed its longstanding support for the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including the rights to self-determination and to their homeland.
The ministers urged all parties to work towards a peaceful resolution to the conflict with a view to realising the two-State solution in accordance with international law and relevant UNSC and UNGA resolutions.
ASEAN also called for the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructures in armed conflicts consistent with international law, including international humanitarian law, the Charter of the United Nations, as well as relevant UN Security Council resolutions. The bloc expressed deep concern over the humanitarian situation in Lebanon and the escalation of tensions, which cost the lives of seven peacekeepers, including four from Indonesia, and injured several others.
The foreign ministers welcomed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Iran on June 18 but expressed "deep concern about the recent developments and called upon parties to exercise restraint and to return to the path of diplomacy to achieve a peaceful and lasting solution to the conflict."
They also commended the efforts of Pakistan, Qatar and other parties involved for their collaborative efforts in this regard, the communique said.
US House Approves Military Funding
The ASEAN statements came as the US House of Representatives on Thursday approved a $95 billion military funding package in a closely contested 216-214 vote along party lines to support US military operations against Iran, according to US officials. US strikes overnight hit locations near Ahvaz, Ramshir and Andimeshk in western Iran, with Iranian state media reporting two people killed in a strike on Shalamcheh near the Iraqi border.