Syrskyi's Dismissal Continues Russia-Ukraine War Command Shake-Ups

Popov, in a video that appeared on Telegram, said he was fired after he criticised Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu's handling of the war. Popov's unit was in charge of the Zaporizhzhia region, where the Ukrainian counter-offensive had progressed slowly. Despite that, Popov was removed and he said that while the Ukrainians could not hit them in the front, their own defence leaders struck them in the back.