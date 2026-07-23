Houthis Attack 2 Saudi Oil Tankers—How US-Iran Conflict Is Expanding

US President Donald Trump escalated his threats further on Wednesday, warning that the US would destroy one bridge or power plant for every Iranian attack on a ship in the strait. "From this point forward, any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT," he posted on social media. International law generally prohibits strikes on civilian infrastructure unless it is being used for military purposes.