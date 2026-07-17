Bab el-Mandeb Strait Explained: Why This Red Sea Chokepoint Matters for Global Trade?

“Fuel, oil, gasoline, and other products pass through Bab el-Mandeb. So oil tankers in general carrying liquids, we [also] have bulk carriers. These can carry, for instance, grains, they can carry steel. We have container ships. Container ships are the ones that can carry commodities like clothes, like toys, and other stuff. And then you have, of course, the gas carriers, and specifically here, I'm referring to liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas, which is used for cooking and heating,” she says.