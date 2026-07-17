Indian Navy Gets New MH-60R Seahawk; Two More US-Made 'Romeo' Helicopters to Arrive This Week

Indian Navy receives another MH-60R Seahawk in Kochi, with two more helicopters arriving this week under the 24-aircraft US deal.
The anti-submarine warfare helicopter strengthens India's maritime surveillance, strike capabilities and Indo-Pacific security cooperation with the US.
The fleet has already been deployed operationally during Operation Sindoor and is backed by a ₹7,995 crore long-term sustainment package.
The Indian Navy received a new MH-60R Seahawk, according to AFP. The helicopter arrived in Kochi last week. Two more helicopters are scheduled to reach the city this week. A photo released by US Central Command Public Affairs showed an MH-60R Sea Hawk taking off from a flight deck on May 19, 2026.
Lockheed Martin developed the aircraft, delivered under the expanding bilateral defence partnership. The US embassy in India stated on Friday, as reported by Hindustan Times: "Another MH-60R Seahawk naval helicopter touched down on Indian shores! Developed by @LockheedMartin, this highly equipped helicopter was delivered to the @IndianNavy at Kochi last week, with two more arriving this week. Thrilled to see the U.S.-India defense partnership growing stronger."
US Ambassador Sergio Gor said to AFP: "Excellent news for our growing U.S.-India defense partnership! Great to see this advanced capability strengthening maritime security and our shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific."
Fleet Modernisation and Sustainment
India finalised a deal with the US in 2020 to acquire 24 MH-60R Seahawk helicopters. The transaction occurred through the Foreign Military Sales programme, ANI reported via Hindustan Times.
The Indian Navy formally inducted the multi-role helicopters in March 2024 at INS Garuda in Kochi. The acquisition modernises the naval aviation fleet.
India signed a comprehensive sustainment package for the helicopters in December 2025. The Ministry of Defence approved the maintenance contract to guarantee long-term operational availability and robust logistics support. The sustainment agreement holds an estimated value of Rs 7,995 crore ($946mn) and is expected to enhance interoperability with US forces.
Operational Success in India
The helicopters proved their combat effectiveness. The Indian Navy deployed the MH-60R fleet during Operation Sindoor.
Navy Chief Dinesh K Tripathi reviewed the deployment in December 2025, in remarks reported by Hindustan Times. The remarks followed the commissioning of the second operational squadron. He said the units "did what they were supposed to do".
Tripathi addressed the procurement directly. "MH-60R is a very potent platform, well-proven. We are very happy that we signed the contract for the induction of 24 MH-60R."
The government stated to AFP: "The MH-60R helicopter has already proven its prowess across multiple missions during Operation Sindoor."
Advanced Capabilities and Roles
Aviators call the helicopter the "Romeo". The multi-role platform conducts anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, maritime surveillance, humanitarian assistance, search-and-rescue and medical evacuation missions across contested waters.
The aircraft carries advanced sensors for complex anti-submarine operations. The suite features dipping sonar, sonobuoys, multi-mode radar and Mk-54 lightweight torpedoes. Crews can neutralise surface threats using AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, machine guns and additional lightweight torpedoes, supported by electro-optical targeting systems.
The platform operates directly from major warships. Naval pilots fly the helicopters from aircraft carriers, destroyers and frigates. This distinct capability allows the fleet to protect carrier strike groups, monitor strategic sea lanes and respond to threats across vast maritime zones in the Indian Ocean Region.