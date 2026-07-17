Indian Navy Gets New MH-60R Seahawk; Two More US-Made 'Romeo' Helicopters to Arrive This Week

Lockheed Martin developed the aircraft, delivered under the expanding bilateral defence partnership. The US embassy in India stated on Friday, as reported by Hindustan Times: "Another MH-60R Seahawk naval helicopter touched down on Indian shores! Developed by @LockheedMartin, this highly equipped helicopter was delivered to the @IndianNavy at Kochi last week, with two more arriving this week. Thrilled to see the U.S.-India defense partnership growing stronger."