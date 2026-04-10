O' Romeo OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri's Romantic Action Thriller

O' Romeo plot

Set in 1994 Bombay, O’ Romeo follows Ustara, a feared gangster who also operates covertly for Intelligence Officer Ismail Khan. His latest mission is against Dahesh Duggal, the financier linked to Spain-based gangster Jalal, but things change when he meets Afshan, a widow who wants to avenge the murder of her lover, Billu. Soon, it becomes a dangerous mission as love, betrayal, and survival start to blur.