O' Romeo OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri's Romantic Action Thriller

O'Romeo OTT Release Date: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's film has released on a leading OTT platform almost two months after its theatrical release.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
O Romeo OTT release
O' Romeo OTT release date Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • O' Romeo has made its digital debut.

  • Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's film hit the screens on February 13.

  • The romantic gangster drama opened to mixed reviews upon theatrical release.

O' Romeo OTT Release Update: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's film, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, hit the screens on February 13. Now, almost two months after its theatrical release, the romantic gangster has made its digital debut on a leading OTT platform.

Based on Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Alongside Shahid and Triptii, it also starred Avinash Tiwary in the lead, alongside Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, and Farida Jalal, with Vikrant Massey in a special appearance.

When and where to watch O' Romeo on OTT

Prime Video announced O' Romeo's OTT release date with a gripping video. "Love. Revenge. Redemption. 🔥❤️‍🩹#ORomeoOnPrime, Watch Now (sic)," read the caption.

O Romeo Reviews Disabled on BookMyShow - YouTube
O Romeo Reviews Disabled on BookMyShow After Court Order

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

O' Romeo plot

Set in 1994 Bombay, O’ Romeo follows Ustara, a feared gangster who also operates covertly for Intelligence Officer Ismail Khan. His latest mission is against Dahesh Duggal, the financier linked to Spain-based gangster Jalal, but things change when he meets Afshan, a widow who wants to avenge the murder of her lover, Billu. Soon, it becomes a dangerous mission as love, betrayal, and survival start to blur.

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Vishal Bhardwaj’s distinctive storytelling with noir elements, stunning visuals, high-octane action scenes, stellar performances, and Gulzar’s music make it an engrossing viewing experience.

O’ Romeo (2026) Poster - Image Source: YouTube
O’ Romeo Review | A Lush Crime Epic That Slowly Unravels Under Its Own Excess

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O' Romeo box office

O' Romeo was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 125–130 crore. It failed to perform well at the box office despite the hype. It grossed Rs 110–123 crore worldwide, with India net collections around Rs 73–83 crore.

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