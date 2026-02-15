O Romeo Reviews Disabled on BookMyShow After Court Order

O Romeo reviews and ratings have been disabled on BookMyShow following a court order.

O
O Romeo
  • O Romeo reviews disabled as per court order.

  • Shahid Kapoor film faces review bombing debate.

  • O Romeo box office sees 61% growth.

O Romeo reviews section on BookMyShow has been disabled following a court order, marking a rare move for a Hindi release. The Shahid Kapoor starrer, which opened over Valentine’s weekend, had received a lukewarm response from audiences. Soon after, users noticed that the O Romeo ratings and written reviews were no longer visible on the ticketing platform.

A note on the film’s page now reads that reviews and ratings have been disabled as per court order. While the interest count remains visible, the audience score has been removed entirely.

O Romeo ratings disabled as per court order

The decision reportedly comes after the makers approached the court seeking intervention. This is believed to be the first time a Hindi film has taken legal action to block audience ratings on a mainstream ticketing site. The development arrives amid growing concerns in the industry over review bombing and organised negative campaigns targeting films.

Some social media users have questioned whether the step was taken to limit negative word of mouth. Others argue the film may have been affected by a coordinated online backlash. The production banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, has not issued an official clarification so far.

O' Romeo (2026) Poster
O' Romeo Review | A Lush Crime Epic That Slowly Unravels Under Its Own Excess

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

O Romeo box office and story details

Despite the controversy, O Romeo has shown steady box office traction. The film collected ₹ 23.51 crore nett in India over its first two days. After earning over ₹ 9 crore on its opening day, it witnessed a 61% jump on Day 2, positioning itself as a preferred Valentine’s weekend watch across circuits.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, O Romeo stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in lead roles. The film is based on Hussain Zaidi’s novel Mafia Queens of Mumbai and traces the journey of Hussain Ustara, a conflicted gangster navigating love and crime in 1990s Mumbai.

O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 2
O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid, Triptii Film Jumps 45%

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

With O Romeo's release now under scrutiny for reasons beyond content, the debate around audience reviews and legal intervention is likely to continue.

