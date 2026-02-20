O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 7: Shahid Kapoor's Film Nears Rs 50 Crore Mark

Despite receiving mixed critical feedback, Bhardwaj has expressed confidence in the film’s long-term standing. In an interview with PTI, he said he believes O' Romeo will ultimately emerge as one of the most successful films of his career and that he remains proud of the story he has told. Before its theatrical release on February 13, the film faced a legal challenge in Mumbai. A petition objecting to the portrayal of Hussain Ustara was filed, but the court allowed the film to release as scheduled.