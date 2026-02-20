O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 7: Shahid Kapoor's Film Nears Rs 50 Crore Mark

O' Romeo's box office collection stands at ₹ 47.15 crore.
Shahid Kapoor's film collects ₹ 3.15 crore on Day 7.
Vishal Bhardwaj remains confident despite mixed reviews.
O' Romeo box office collection Day 7 numbers are in, and the Shahid Kapoor starrer is slowly closing in on the Rs 50 crore milestone in the domestic market. The action romance, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, has managed to hold steady through its first week despite mixed reviews.
O' Romeo box office collection day 7
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, O' Romeo collected ₹ 3.15 crore on its seventh day at the Indian box office. With this, the film’s total domestic collection now stands at ₹ 47.15 crore.
The Day 7 performance reflects a modest yet consistent run. The overall Hindi occupancy on Thursday was 8.14%. Morning shows opened at 5.63%, picking up slightly in the afternoon with 8.27%. Evening shows recorded 7.86%, while night shows saw the strongest response at 10.80%.
How much did O' Romeo earn in its first week?
In seven days, the Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri-led film has maintained a steady pace, inching towards the Rs 50 crore mark. While it has not delivered explosive numbers, it has avoided a sharp weekday drop, which often impacts action dramas after the opening weekend.
Directed and written by Vishal Bhardwaj, O' Romeo draws inspiration from Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Shahid plays gangster Ustara, a former gang member forced into exile after killing a don’s brother. Triptii essays Afsha Qureshi, also known as Rani Sharma, who becomes central to his journey.
The film also features Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Vikrant Massey in key roles.
Despite receiving mixed critical feedback, Bhardwaj has expressed confidence in the film’s long-term standing. In an interview with PTI, he said he believes O' Romeo will ultimately emerge as one of the most successful films of his career and that he remains proud of the story he has told. Before its theatrical release on February 13, the film faced a legal challenge in Mumbai. A petition objecting to the portrayal of Hussain Ustara was filed, but the court allowed the film to release as scheduled.
Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, O' Romeo now awaits its second weekend to determine whether it can cross the Rs 50 crore mark.