Toxic Teaser: Yash's Raya Unleashes His Violent Side In Geetu Mohandas' Actioner

According to the film’s synopsis, Toxic is set in Goa between the 1940s and the 1970s. "It is a savage action-thriller saga that plunges into the rot festering beneath paradise. In this coastal land of fading colonial shadows and rising crime syndicates, a man forges his empire through blood, fear, and betrayal. Power is not granted, it is seized, and it always demands repayment. As smuggling routes become battlegrounds and loyalties unravel into suspicion, paranoia turns into a means of survival. In the end, the only force more powerful than the consequences of his choices is the abyss within him."