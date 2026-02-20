Toxic Teaser: Yash's Raya Unleashes His Violent Side In Geetu Mohandas' Actioner

Yash-starrer Toxic teaser shows bloodbath and merciless killings in Geetu Mohandas' revenge saga.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Toxic teaser out
Yash's Toxic tease out Photo: YouTube
  • Yash's Raya can be seen in the most violent avatar in the Toxic teaser.

  • Directed by Geetu Mohandas and co-produced by Yash, Toxic will arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026.

  • The movie also stars Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria in significant roles.

Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas, will hit the screens on March 19, 2026. Ahead of the film's release, the makers unveiled the teaser of the upcoming actioner on Friday. The teaser shows Yash's Raya in a violent avatar, entering a dark and intense world and chopping heads.

Toxic teaser out

The teaser opens with a voice saying, “This war will be different.” It then shifts to visuals of a Royal Circus taking place, and also close-ups of Yash. The voiceover says, “You can’t go against the world and survive. Give up, Raya.”

It shows glimpses of high-octane action sequences and merciless killings. Raya says, “It’s over when I say it’s over. Till then, have some manners.”

Towards the end of the video, we see shots of Yash killing someone with a chainsaw, and it concludes with Raya saying, "I am home Daddy."

Yash's Toxic Seals Rs 105 Crore Overseas Deal

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Toxic teaser was released in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Sharing the teaser, the makers wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "It’s Gonna Get Crazyyyy !!!"

According to the film’s synopsis, Toxic is set in Goa between the 1940s and the 1970s. "It is a savage action-thriller saga that plunges into the rot festering beneath paradise. In this coastal land of fading colonial shadows and rising crime syndicates, a man forges his empire through blood, fear, and betrayal. Power is not granted, it is seized, and it always demands repayment. As smuggling routes become battlegrounds and loyalties unravel into suspicion, paranoia turns into a means of survival. In the end, the only force more powerful than the consequences of his choices is the abyss within him."

Yash's Toxic teaser controversy intensifies - Instagram
Yash's Toxic Teaser Controversy Escalates As Christian Group Files CBFC Complaint

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under their banners KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic will clash with Dhurandhar 2. It is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas. The film has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in multiple languages to maximise its global reach.

Kiara Advani as Nadia, Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth, Nayanthara as Ganga, Tara Sutaria as Rebecca and Rukmini Vasanth as Melissa will star as the female leads.

Toxic also stars Akshay Oberoi in a key role.

