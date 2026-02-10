Toxic A Fairytale For Grown-Ups Seals Rs 105 Crore Overseas Deal

Toxic A Fairytale for Grown-Ups secures Rs 105 crore overseas deal.
Phars Films acquires Toxic international distribution rights.
Yash's Toxic targets record overseas theatrical rollout.
Toxic A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has locked a landmark overseas agreement, with Phars Films acquiring its international distribution rights for a staggering Rs 105 crore advance on a commission basis. The deal marks one of the highest overseas acquisitions for an Indian film and reinforces the growing global appetite for Yash’s next big spectacle.
This development follows the film’s earlier record-setting AP–TG distribution deal with Sri Venkateswara Creations, reportedly valued at Rs 120 crore. With back-to-back high-value pre-release business, Toxic has positioned itself as one of the most aggressively mounted Indian projects in recent years.
Phars Films acquires Toxic overseas rights
Phars Films, a dominant force in the Gulf and several key international territories, will distribute the Indian-language versions of the film across global markets. Importantly, the Rs 105 crore deal applies only to the Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam versions and does not include the English edition, underscoring the standalone strength of its Indian-language pull abroad.
The overseas rollout is being planned on an unprecedented scale, with the film targeting a near worldwide theatrical presence across major foreign markets. Trade observers see this as a calculated move to consolidate Yash’s international market strategy after the phenomenal performance of KGF: Chapter 2, which emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film in the GCC region.
A pan-India film with global ambition
Backed by KVN Productions, Toxic is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu. The film has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in multiple languages to maximise its global reach.
The technical team includes National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, composer Ravi Basrur, editor Ujwal Kulkarni and production designer TP Abid, signalling a strong creative backbone to match its commercial scale.
With its overseas theatrical release strategy now firmly in place, Toxic is shaping up as one of the most ambitious international plays by an Indian film in recent times.