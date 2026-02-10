Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Madras HC Permits Producer To Withdraw Plea Against CBFC

It has been over a month now that Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has been stuck in a long-running legal and censorship issue. The Tamil film, which was supposed to hit the screens on January 9, faced delays due to the legal battle between the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and KVN Productions, which bankrolled the movie. The producer approached the Madras High Court to withdraw the writ petition filed against the CBFC and wants to cooperate with the board’s decision to refer Jana Nayagan to a revising committee.