Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Producer Moves Madras HC To Withdraw Writ Petition Against CBFC

Jana Nayagan case: The production house has decided to submit the film for review before the CBFC's Revising Committee.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Jana Nayagan
Jana Nayagan censor row Photo: X
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jana Nayagan's producer approached the Madras High Court to withdraw its petition against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

  • The petition will be heard today at 10.30 am.

  • The production house has decided to submit the film for review before the CBFC's Revising Committee.

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan might hit the theatres soon as KVN Productions, the production house behind the film, has approached the Madras High Court to withdraw its writ petition against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

As per reports, the Madras High Court will hear the plea today at 10.30 am.

Jana Nayagan producer wants to withdraw the petition

According to ANI, the counsel for KVN Productions has informed the Madras High Court Registry that the production house intends to withdraw the writ petition related to actor Vijay’s film Jana Nayagan.

Advocate Vijayan Subramanian submitted a letter on behalf of the company, seeking the court’s permission to formally withdraw the writ petition. Justice PT Asha will hear the matter.

Once the court grants permission, the film can be submitted to the CBFC’s Revising Committee.

What happened in the last hearing

On January 27, a division bench of the High Court, comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan, had set aside Justice Asha’s order from January 9 directing the board to grant a U/A certificate to Jana Nayagan.

During the hearing, KVN Productions stated that all 27 excisions and modifications recommended by the examining committee had been implemented.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) ARL Sundaresan, who appeared for the CBFC, informed the court that there was a complaint against the film that alleged that certain scenes could hurt religious sentiments and portrayed the armed forces improperly.

After hearing both parties, the division bench set aside the single judge’s previous order and sent the matter back to Justice Asha for fresh consideration.

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan was supposed to hit the screens on January 9. It also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, and Priyamani, among others, in significant roles.

Published At:
Tags

