Jana Nayagan Censor Case: Madras High Court Reserves Verdict On Appeal Filed By CBFC Over U/A Certificate

No respite for Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan as Madras High Court has reserved its order on the appeal filed by CBFC challenging single judge's order to issue certification to the film.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jana Nayagan
Madras High Court's verdict on Jana Nayagan censor case Photo: IMDb
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Madras High Court has reserved its order on the appeal filed by CBFC challenging single judge's order to issue certification to Jana Nayagan.

  • For the unversed, on January 9, 2026, the single judge had directed the board to certify the film immediately, but the division bench stayed the order after the censor board filed a writ plea.

  • Jana Nayagan's release date remains uncertain.

The Madras High Court today (January 20, 2026) resumed hearing in Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan case. The matter was regarding an appeal filed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) challenging single judge's order to issue certification to Jana Nayagan. It was heard by a division bench, comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan.

On January 9, Justice PT Asha of the Madras High Court ruled in favour of Jana Nayagan by directing the CBFC to forthwith grant censor clearance to the film. On the same day, CBFC challenged the decision with a writ appeal over the U/A certification of the film. Following this, the division bench stayed the single judge’s order. 

The makers approached the Supreme Court and filed an appeal against the division bench’s order, but the apex court refused to entertain the plea by the film's producers and directed them to approach the Madras High Court division bench. It also ordered the HC to hear the appeal on January 20.

Related Content
Related Content
Sudha Kongara clears the air on the Parasakthi release row. - Instagram
Sudha Kongara Calls Vijay The 'Biggest Star', Clears Parasakthi–Jana Nayagan Clash Rumours

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Madras High Court reserves order on Jana Nayagan

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) ARL Sundaresan appeared for CBFC, while senior advocate Satish Parasaran appeared for KVN Productions.

Madras High Court has reserved its order on the CBFC’s appeal against the Single Judge’s order directing it to give a U/A certificate for Jana Nayagan.

During the hearing, ASG stated that the producers never challenged the communication that CBFC was sending the film to a revising committee in court. He also argued that the censor board was not given enough time in the previous HC case to file a reply.

He also asked the producers why they announced a January 9 release date before receiving certification. The high court said the makers can't seek relief saying that they have invested Rs 500 crore on the film.

It also stated that the single judge, who had initially directed the Censor Board to grant a UA certificate to Jana Nayagan, "failed to examine" the case in depth.

"The single judge ought to have given CBFC at least minimum time to file counter... The producer can't seek relief citing release date and Rs 500 crore investment," the court said.

Jana Nayagan censor row events

Earlier, Jana Nayagan's producer, Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions, released a video statement, where he shared in details about the chain of events in censor delay. “The film was submitted to the CBFC on December 18, 2025, and was viewed by the examining committee. On December 22, 2025, we received an email stating the film would be granted a U/A 16+ certificate, subject to a few changes. We incorporated the suggested changes and resubmitted the film,” he said.

“A few days before our planned release, on January 5, 2026, we were informed that the film had been referred to the revising committee based on one complaint. With time running out to approach the revising committee and without knowing who the complainant was, we approached the honourable High Court,” he added.

Kamal Haasan on Jana Nayagan censor row - Instagram
Amid Jana Nayagan Censor Row, Kamal Haasan Calls For 'Principled Relook' At Film Certification Process

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Venkat further stated, “This has been an extremely emotional and difficult moment for everyone who has poured their heart, soul, and years of hard work into this film. Above all, we firmly believe that Thalapathy Vijay sir deserves the farewell he has earned through decades of love from his fans.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Hardik Pandya’s Heartwarming Video Message Leaves RCB’s New Batting Sensation Beaming - Watch

  2. MI vs DC Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Eye Play-Offs Berth

  3. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: Rain Stops, Inspection To Happen Soon| NZ 51/1 (10)

  4. WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Adds Vaishnavi Sharma As Replacement For Injured Gunalan Kamalini

  5. Kristian Clarke Receives Call-Up For T20Is Against India In Place Of Injured Michael Bracewell

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Antonia Ruzic Highlights, Australian Open: Japanese Survives Early Scare, Wins Opener In Three Sets

  2. Australian Open 2026, Day 3 Live Score: Sinner Advances As Gaston Retires Hurt; Fritz Wins

  3. Madison Keys Vs Oleksandra Oliynykova, Australian Open: Reigning Champ Enters Second Round - Data Debrief

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Hugo Gaston, Australian Open: Italian Star Cruises Into Second Round After Opponent Retires Hurt

  5. Gael Monfils Loses To Home Favourite Dane Sweeny, Bids Emotional Goodbye

Badminton News

  1. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  2. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  3. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  4. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  5. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Snowfall Alert J&K, Uttarakhand, Himachal: Light Falls Continue January 18-20

  2. Voices From Prison: Of Lives Stolen For Dissent

  3. “She Tried to Be Strong”: Manipur Gang Rape Survivor Dies Awaiting Justice

  4. Voices From Prison: Hope Remains A Stubborn Thing Even In Captivity, Says Umar Khalid

  5. Voices From Prison: Bail Is Little Solace As I Lost My Life Anyway, Says Anand Teltumbde

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  2. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  3. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  4. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

World News

  1. What Iranian Women Want From Regime Change

  2. Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India–Pakistan Conflict, Says He Stopped Eight Wars

  3. China Seeks WTO Panel Against India Over Auto And EV Incentive Schemes

  4. Europe Vows United Response To Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threats

  5. Greenlanders Protest Trump’s Claim Over Their Island

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Asserts Greenland Interest, Posts Messages From President Macron

  2. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code

  3. Trump Says Europe Unlikely To Resist Greenland Bid As Tensions Rise

  4. Akshay Kumar's Convoy Vehicle Meets With An Accident; Actor And Wife Twinkle Khanna Unhurt

  5. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Hearing On Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Reportedly Scheduled To Begin At 11:30 AM

  6. Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death Puts Bihar Police Under Scanner After Post-Mortem Flags Sexual Violence

  7. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Highlights, AO 2026 1st Round: Frenchman Loses As Australian Wins Over Four Sets

  8. Australian Open 2026, Day 3 Live Score: Sinner Advances As Gaston Retires Hurt; Fritz Wins