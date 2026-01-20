Jana Nayagan Censor Case: Madras High Court Reserves Verdict On Appeal Filed By CBFC Over U/A Certificate

The Madras High Court has reserved its order on the appeal filed by CBFC challenging single judge's order to issue certification to Jana Nayagan.
For the unversed, on January 9, 2026, the single judge had directed the board to certify the film immediately, but the division bench stayed the order after the censor board filed a writ plea.
Jana Nayagan's release date remains uncertain.
The Madras High Court today (January 20, 2026) resumed hearing in Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan case. The matter was regarding an appeal filed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) challenging single judge's order to issue certification to Jana Nayagan. It was heard by a division bench, comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan.
On January 9, Justice PT Asha of the Madras High Court ruled in favour of Jana Nayagan by directing the CBFC to forthwith grant censor clearance to the film. On the same day, CBFC challenged the decision with a writ appeal over the U/A certification of the film. Following this, the division bench stayed the single judge’s order.
The makers approached the Supreme Court and filed an appeal against the division bench’s order, but the apex court refused to entertain the plea by the film's producers and directed them to approach the Madras High Court division bench. It also ordered the HC to hear the appeal on January 20.
Additional Solicitor General (ASG) ARL Sundaresan appeared for CBFC, while senior advocate Satish Parasaran appeared for KVN Productions.
Madras High Court has reserved its order on the CBFC’s appeal against the Single Judge’s order directing it to give a U/A certificate for Jana Nayagan.
During the hearing, ASG stated that the producers never challenged the communication that CBFC was sending the film to a revising committee in court. He also argued that the censor board was not given enough time in the previous HC case to file a reply.
He also asked the producers why they announced a January 9 release date before receiving certification. The high court said the makers can't seek relief saying that they have invested Rs 500 crore on the film.
It also stated that the single judge, who had initially directed the Censor Board to grant a UA certificate to Jana Nayagan, "failed to examine" the case in depth.
"The single judge ought to have given CBFC at least minimum time to file counter... The producer can't seek relief citing release date and Rs 500 crore investment," the court said.
Jana Nayagan censor row events
Earlier, Jana Nayagan's producer, Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions, released a video statement, where he shared in details about the chain of events in censor delay. “The film was submitted to the CBFC on December 18, 2025, and was viewed by the examining committee. On December 22, 2025, we received an email stating the film would be granted a U/A 16+ certificate, subject to a few changes. We incorporated the suggested changes and resubmitted the film,” he said.
“A few days before our planned release, on January 5, 2026, we were informed that the film had been referred to the revising committee based on one complaint. With time running out to approach the revising committee and without knowing who the complainant was, we approached the honourable High Court,” he added.
Venkat further stated, “This has been an extremely emotional and difficult moment for everyone who has poured their heart, soul, and years of hard work into this film. Above all, we firmly believe that Thalapathy Vijay sir deserves the farewell he has earned through decades of love from his fans.”