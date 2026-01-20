Sudha Kongara Calls Vijay The 'Biggest Star', Clears Parasakthi–Jana Nayagan Clash Rumours

Amid the ongoing Parasakthi vs Jana Nayagan controversy, director Sudha Kongara addresses clash rumours, calls Vijay the biggest star, and clarifies release timing decisions.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sudha Kongara & Vijay
Sudha Kongara clears the air on the Parasakthi release row. Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sudha Kongara calls Vijay the biggest star, denies rivalry rumours.

  • Parasakthi director clears Jana Nayagan clash speculation.

  • Parasakthi box office remains strong amid controversy.

Parasakthi director Sudha Kongara has finally broken her silence on the controversy surrounding the film’s release, firmly rejecting claims of a clash with Vijay’s Jana Nayagan. In what has become one of the most discussed Tamil movie release updates this season, Kongara addressed the backlash, rumours and online hostility while reiterating her respect for Vijay, calling him “the biggest star”.

Sudha Kongara praises Vijay, dismisses rivalry talk

Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, was originally scheduled for a festival release window. However, social media chatter quickly framed it as a face-off with Jana Nayagan, triggering online speculation and hostility. Speaking to India Today, Sudha Kongara made it clear that the narrative of rivalry was unfounded and deeply misleading.

In her interview, Sudha openly spoke about her admiration for Vijay. “I love Vijay. I am probably his biggest fan and even he knows it,” she said, adding that she has always wanted to collaborate with him. The director stressed that competing with Vijay was never a consideration. “How do you compete with the biggest star in the country? You don’t,” she stated.

Vijay and Sivakarthikeyan appear in separate stills from Jana Nayagan and Parasakthi, respectively - IMDb
Sivakarthikeyan On Vijay Fans Agitation: ‘Don’t Generalise It’, Calls Vijay His Brother

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Addressing the Jana Nayagan clash rumours 2026, Sudha explained that Parasakthi’s timing was driven purely by the need for a festival window, not competition. She also expressed disappointment over the censor delay that stalled Vijay’s film just days before its planned release, calling it an unfortunate situation no film should face.

Related Content
Related Content

Parasakthi release timing clarification and box office update

Sudha clarified that Parasakthi’s release shift had nothing to do with Vijay’s film and was planned well in advance. Earlier, she had hinted at organised online attacks against her film, but later clarified there was no personal animosity towards Vijay or his team.

A poster of Thursday Special - Mulberry Media
Shoojit Sircar, Vikramaditya Motwane To Present Varun Tandon’s Globally Acclaimed Thursday Special

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

According to Times of India, Parasakthi is holding steady at the box office. The film has crossed ₹49 crore in India net collections within ten days and is inching towards the ₹50 crore mark despite a natural weekday slowdown. Meanwhile, Vijay's Jana Nayagan is still awaiting a confirmed release date following its censor-related delay.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: Rain Stops Play in Bulawayo| NZ 51/1 (10)

  2. Paarl Royals Vs Joburg Super Kings: Who Won Yesterday In PR Vs JSK, SA20 2026 Match – Check Result

  3. Shubman Gill Chooses Ranji Trophy Duty Over Rest After India’s Recent ODI Series Loss Against New Zealand

  4. Gujarat Giants Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL 2026: Gautami Naik's 73-Run Knock Helps RCB Crush GG By 61 Runs

  5. Afghanistan Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli Power Afghanistan To 38-Run Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. AO 2026, Day 3 Live Score: Keys Seals Progress; India's Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha Loses In Men's Doubles

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Hugo Gaston Highlights, Australian Open 2026 1st Round: Italian Wins As Opponent Retires

  3. Naomi Osaka Vs Antonia Ruzic Live Score, AO 2026 1st Round: Japanese Star Opens Account At Rod Laver Arena

  4. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Highlights, AO 2026 1st Round: Frenchman Loses As Australian Wins Over Four Sets

  5. Hugo Gaston Vs Jannik Sinner, Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Clash?

Badminton News

  1. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  2. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  3. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  4. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  5. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Snowfall Alert J&K, Uttarakhand, Himachal: Light Falls Continue January 18-20

  2. Voices From Prison: Of Lives Stolen For Dissent

  3. Voices From Prison: Hope Remains A Stubborn Thing Even In Captivity, Says Umar Khalid

  4. “She Tried to Be Strong”: Manipur Gang Rape Survivor Dies Awaiting Justice

  5. Voices From Prison: Bail Is Little Solace As I Lost My Life Anyway, Says Anand Teltumbde

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  2. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  3. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  4. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

World News

  1. What Iranian Women Want From Regime Change

  2. Europe Vows United Response To Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threats

  3. China Seeks WTO Panel Against India Over Auto And EV Incentive Schemes

  4. Town Hall Shooting In Northern Czech Republic Kills One, Suspect Shot Fatally

  5. Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India–Pakistan Conflict, Says He Stopped Eight Wars

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Asserts Greenland Interest, Posts Messages From President Macron

  2. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code

  3. Trump Says Europe Unlikely To Resist Greenland Bid As Tensions Rise

  4. Akshay Kumar's Convoy Vehicle Meets With An Accident; Actor And Wife Twinkle Khanna Unhurt

  5. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Hearing On Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Reportedly Scheduled To Begin At 11:30 AM

  6. Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death Puts Bihar Police Under Scanner After Post-Mortem Flags Sexual Violence

  7. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Highlights, AO 2026 1st Round: Frenchman Loses As Australian Wins Over Four Sets

  8. AO 2026, Day 3 Live Score: Keys Seals Progress; India's Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha Loses In Men's Doubles