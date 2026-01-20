Sudha Kongara Calls Vijay The 'Biggest Star', Clears Parasakthi–Jana Nayagan Clash Rumours

Sudha Kongara calls Vijay the biggest star, denies rivalry rumours.
Parasakthi director clears Jana Nayagan clash speculation.
Parasakthi box office remains strong amid controversy.
Parasakthi director Sudha Kongara has finally broken her silence on the controversy surrounding the film’s release, firmly rejecting claims of a clash with Vijay’s Jana Nayagan. In what has become one of the most discussed Tamil movie release updates this season, Kongara addressed the backlash, rumours and online hostility while reiterating her respect for Vijay, calling him “the biggest star”.
Sudha Kongara praises Vijay, dismisses rivalry talk
Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, was originally scheduled for a festival release window. However, social media chatter quickly framed it as a face-off with Jana Nayagan, triggering online speculation and hostility. Speaking to India Today, Sudha Kongara made it clear that the narrative of rivalry was unfounded and deeply misleading.
In her interview, Sudha openly spoke about her admiration for Vijay. “I love Vijay. I am probably his biggest fan and even he knows it,” she said, adding that she has always wanted to collaborate with him. The director stressed that competing with Vijay was never a consideration. “How do you compete with the biggest star in the country? You don’t,” she stated.
Addressing the Jana Nayagan clash rumours 2026, Sudha explained that Parasakthi’s timing was driven purely by the need for a festival window, not competition. She also expressed disappointment over the censor delay that stalled Vijay’s film just days before its planned release, calling it an unfortunate situation no film should face.
Parasakthi release timing clarification and box office update
Sudha clarified that Parasakthi’s release shift had nothing to do with Vijay’s film and was planned well in advance. Earlier, she had hinted at organised online attacks against her film, but later clarified there was no personal animosity towards Vijay or his team.
According to Times of India, Parasakthi is holding steady at the box office. The film has crossed ₹49 crore in India net collections within ten days and is inching towards the ₹50 crore mark despite a natural weekday slowdown. Meanwhile, Vijay's Jana Nayagan is still awaiting a confirmed release date following its censor-related delay.