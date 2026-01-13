Parasakthi Director Sudha Kongara On Film Censorship And Backlash: There Is Slandering Of The Worst Kind

Sudha Kongara on censorship and online backlash

“There is slandering, defamation of the worst kind, hiding behind unknown IDs,” Kongara says, responding to the wave of online attacks that followed the film’s release. According to the filmmaker, much of the criticism has been driven by misrepresentation rather than engagement with the film itself. “You wonder where it is coming from, and you know where it is coming from,” she adds, pointing to organised online narratives.