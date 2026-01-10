Parasakthi Review | Design Does The Heavy Lifting, Politics Stays Oddly Polite

Visually, Parasakthi is a delight with its impeccable production design, which soothingly recreates 1960s Tamil Nadu with an eye for lived-in detail rather than postcard nostalgia. Streets, homes, protest grounds and political spaces are textured and convincing, grounding the film firmly in its era, and it feels as though Kongara is recording real life struggles of the everyman through her camera. Ravi K. Chandran’s cinematography enhances this immersive quality, favouring soft, earthy tones and classical compositions that lend the film an old-world gravitas. Sivakarthikeyan’s Cheizhagan is a composite of charm, suppressed rage and moral confusion—a man caught between personal desire and political awakening. He plays his part with a lot of restraint, allowing silences and small gestures to do the work. The first half, which should have firmly established the emotional and political stakes, is slightly derailed by a slow and largely inconsequential love track, which is at best a narrative padding, blunting the urgency of the anti-Hindi movement simmering in the background.