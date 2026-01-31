Extra Geography Review| Molly Manners’ Girlhood Fable Is An Absolute Joy

For a long time, the friends still pretend everything is alright, their equation still intact. There’s denial and ego stiffening. At what point does the holding on become delusional, emotionally draining? It’s a tender, thorny phase, with sadness and guilt creeping through ice. Manners handles this with candour and just the right dose of elegiac edge. She concentrates the world in on the two girls like nothing else matters. So, when the spell does break, betrayal glazes in, the heartbreak is immense. Duggan is especially shattering in the latter stretches as her Flic experiences rejection and having to chart her own path. It almost seems she relied too heavily on the friendship. Flic postures to be unaffected but her defences soon wither. Their toss at being “worldly”, as the project’s impetus, shades into something irreparably sadder, essential to coming of age. Joe Randall-Cutler’s editing zips through the mischief but also astutely and sensitively segues into the darkening mood.