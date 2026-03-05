Harry Styles Opens Up About Liam Payne’s Death And How It Affected Him: 'Difficult To Lose A Friend Like Him'

Harry Styles on relooking at his life

Payne’s death made Styles reconsider his own life. "It was a really important moment for me in terms of taking a look at my life and being able to say to myself, ‘Okay, what do I want to do with my life? How do I want to live my life?’" he said. "I think the greatest way you can honour your friends who pass away is by living your life to the fullest."