Harry Styles Opens Up About Liam Payne’s Death And How It Affected Him: 'Difficult To Lose A Friend Like Him'

Harry Styles opened up about his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne's death, and it had affected him.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
Harry Styles, Liam Payne
Harry Styles on Liam Payne's death Photo: Pinterest
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Harry Styles opened up about his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne's death.

  • The singer revealed how his friend's demise had affected him.

  • Payne died in October 2024 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

Harry Styles broke his silence on the death of his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne. Apart from expressing grief, he also opened up about the challenges and personal growth following Payne's demise.

For the unversed, Payne passed away in October 2024 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina. He was 31.

Harry Styles tour dates 2026 - Instagram
Harry Styles Announces 2026 Tour With 30 Nights In New York City, Check Out The Dates

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Harry Styles on Liam Payne death

Styles, 32, recently appeared on The Zane Lowe Show, where he spoke about how it feels to lose a friend. It was "especially difficult" for him as Payne was so much like him.

"I mean, full transparency, it’s something that I … even the idea of talking about it, I struggle with that a little bit even," Styles reflected. He also revealed that there was "a period when he passed away where I really struggled with acknowledging how strange it is to have people kind of like own part of your grief in a way."

Related Content
null - null
UFABET รีวิว เว็บพนันออนไลน์ ดีไหมในปีนี้? วิเคราะห์ระบบ ความเสถียร และความปลอดภัย
In this image posted on Feb. 25, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, in Jerusalem, Israel. - PTI
Netanyahu Calls Modi 'More Than A Friend' And 'Brother' In Knesset Speech
Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior - null
Arsenal Showed Chelsea Lack Of Respect In EFL Cup Semi-final, Claims Blues Boss Liam Rosenior
MS Dhoni in action for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025. - ChennaiIPL/X
MS Dhoni Reveals Real Reason Of Avoiding Commentary Box, Says 'It's Difficult, I Am Not Good With Stats'
Related Content

Styles also struggled to express his feelings for Payne. "It’s so difficult to lose a friend. It’s difficult to lose any friend, but it’s so difficult to lose a friend who is so like you in so many ways," he said.

Harry Styles on relooking at his life

Payne’s death made Styles reconsider his own life. "It was a really important moment for me in terms of taking a look at my life and being able to say to myself, ‘Okay, what do I want to do with my life? How do I want to live my life?’" he said. "I think the greatest way you can honour your friends who pass away is by living your life to the fullest."

The Grammy Award-winner described Payne as "someone with the kindest heart who just wanted to be great."

Former One Direction Singer Liam Payne died after falling from the balcony of his hotel room | - X/@spotify
Liam Payne Death: Drugs, Alcohol, Claims And Autopsy Report | What We Know

BY Outlook News Desk

After Payne's death, Styles paid an emotional tribute to his bandmate. The other One Direction members—Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson released a joint statement grieving Payne’s death.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs England Preview: Familiar Foes Playing Third T20 World Cup Semi-Final In Row

  2. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: NZ Crush SA To Storm Into Final, Finn Allen Slams Fastest T20 World Cup Century

  3. India Vs England, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Varun Chakravarthy Toils Hard To Regain His Magic Ahead Of The Big Clash

  4. South Africa Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Who Said What After Kiwis Secured 9-Wicket Victory To Enter Final

  5. India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Three Key Battles To Look Forward To

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Angus Ng Ka Long LIVE Streaming, All England Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match

  4. PV Sindhu Opens Up On Tense Three-Day Dubai Ordeal: 'I Hope It’s First And Last'

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, All England Open 2026: Sen Stuns World No. 1 In Dramatic Upset

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BJP Nominates Four For Rajya Sabha From Maharashtra; Mahayuti Poised To Win Majority Seats

  2. Day In Pics: March 04, 2026

  3. The Kerala Story: Mosque Hosts Hindu Devotees, Temple Conducts Iftar Party

  4. War-Time Puts Himachal's Popular Foreign Tourist Hubs In Hard Days

  5. Kamal Haasan-Led MNM Holds Seat Sharing Talks With DMK

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. Power Without Restraint: Who Bears The Cost Of Wars?

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. Minab’s Small Coffins

  4. Iranian Ship Sinks Off Sri Lanka Coast; 32 Rescued, Over 100 Feared Missing

  5. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Heavy Strikes On Iran Continue, Israel Advances In Lebanon

  2. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: NZ Crush SA To Storm Into Final, Finn Allen Slams Fastest T20 World Cup Century

  3. Subedaar Review | Anil Kapoor’s Action Drama Bites Off More Than It Wants To Chew

  4. Nepal Elections 2026: Old Guard Versus Gen-Z As Polling Takes Place Today

  5. Eid Amid Uncertainty: Jharkhand Families Struggle as Gulf Tensions Leave Loved Ones Stranded

  6. War In West Asia, Shockwaves In India: The Economic Fallout

  7. Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, Copa Del Rey SF: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  8. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law