Harry Styles Opens Up About Liam Payne’s Death And How It Affected Him: 'Difficult To Lose A Friend Like Him'

Harry Styles broke his silence on the death of his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne. Apart from expressing grief, he also opened up about the challenges and personal growth following Payne's demise.
For the unversed, Payne passed away in October 2024 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina. He was 31.
Harry Styles on Liam Payne death
Styles, 32, recently appeared on The Zane Lowe Show, where he spoke about how it feels to lose a friend. It was "especially difficult" for him as Payne was so much like him.
"I mean, full transparency, it’s something that I … even the idea of talking about it, I struggle with that a little bit even," Styles reflected. He also revealed that there was "a period when he passed away where I really struggled with acknowledging how strange it is to have people kind of like own part of your grief in a way."
Styles also struggled to express his feelings for Payne. "It’s so difficult to lose a friend. It’s difficult to lose any friend, but it’s so difficult to lose a friend who is so like you in so many ways," he said.
Harry Styles on relooking at his life
Payne’s death made Styles reconsider his own life. "It was a really important moment for me in terms of taking a look at my life and being able to say to myself, ‘Okay, what do I want to do with my life? How do I want to live my life?’" he said. "I think the greatest way you can honour your friends who pass away is by living your life to the fullest."
The Grammy Award-winner described Payne as "someone with the kindest heart who just wanted to be great."
After Payne's death, Styles paid an emotional tribute to his bandmate. The other One Direction members—Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson released a joint statement grieving Payne’s death.