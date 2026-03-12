The Hundred 2026: Full List Of Squads For Sixth Edition

Summary of this article
The Hundred hosting its maiden player auction in 2026
New investment in teams has bumped up salary cap, top salaries
Squads of all franchises to have between 16 and 18 players
The Hundred's (men's competition) first-ever player auction kicked off at Piccadilly Lights, central London on Thursday (March 12, 2026). Having begun in 2021, the cricket league had used a draft system to allocate players to franchises for its first five editions.
But it has moved to an auction, a la the Indian Premier League, after external investors like Reliance Industries, RPSG Group and Sun Group entered the scene. The impact is seen immediately as three teams have changed their previous names to IPL style names.
Oval Invincibles are now known as MI London, Manchester Originals have turned into Manchester Super Giants, while Northern Superchargers are now Sunrisers Leeds. Meanwhile, other teams have also rebranded themselves, with Southern Braves changing their colours from green to navy and red; Sunrisers' jersey will be in orange with black trim; and London Spirit have brought in bacon-and-egg into their branding.
The new investment has also impacted the salary cap of players. There has been a 45 per cent rise from 2025 to 2.05 million pounds per team. The top salaries have also gone up with England white-ball captain Harry Brook raking in a contract worth 465,000 pounds from Sunrisers Leeds.
Squads of all franchises will end up comprising between 16 and 18 players. Let us take a look at all the team rosters, before The Hundred 2026 begins.
Birmingham Phoenix
Jacob Bethell, Rehan Ahmed, Donovan Ferreira, Saqib Mahmood, Usman Tariq, Mitchell Owen, Joe Clarke, Will Smeed
London Spirit
Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Adam Zampa, Dewald Brevis, Jonny Bairstow, David Willey
Manchester Super Giants
Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen, Josh Tongue, Aiden Markram, Noor Ahmad, Liam Dawson, Sonny Baker, Gus Atkinson
MI London
Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, James Vince, Nicholas Pooran, Rashid Khan, Nathan Sowter, Trent Boult
Southern Brave
Jofra Archer, Jamie Smith, Adil Rashid, Marcus Stoinis, Luke Wood, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs
Sunrisers Leeds
Harry Brook, Mitchell Marsh, Zak Crawley, Ryan Rickelton, Nathan Ellis, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts
Trent Rockets
Tim David, Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Mitchell Santner, Finn Allen, David Payne, Lewis Gregory, Tom Kohler-Cadmore
Welsh Fire
Phil Salt, Jordan Cox, Marco Jansen, Joe Root, Rachin Ravindra, Chris Woakes
When and where was The Hundred 2026 men's auction held?
The Hundred 2026 men's auction was held at Piccadilly Lights, central London on Thursday, March 12.
Why was no auction held in the previous editions?
The previous five The Hundred editions used a draft system to allocate players to franchises.
What is the salary cap for teams in The Hundred 2026?
The salary cap for franchises in The Hundred 2026 is 2.05 million pounds (per team).