The Hundred 2026: Full List Of Squads For Sixth Edition

After five editions that used a draft system to recruit players, The Hundred has switched to an Indian Premier League-style auction for the first time in 2026. Here is a look at the squads of all eight franchises

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Published at:
The Hundred 2026: Full List Of Squads For Sixth Edition
Liam Livingstone has been signed by London Spirit. Photo: The Hundred
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The Hundred hosting its maiden player auction in 2026

  • New investment in teams has bumped up salary cap, top salaries

  • Squads of all franchises to have between 16 and 18 players

The Hundred's (men's competition) first-ever player auction kicked off at Piccadilly Lights, central London on Thursday (March 12, 2026). Having begun in 2021, the cricket league had used a draft system to allocate players to franchises for its first five editions.

But it has moved to an auction, a la the Indian Premier League, after external investors like Reliance Industries, RPSG Group and Sun Group entered the scene. The impact is seen immediately as three teams have changed their previous names to IPL style names.

Oval Invincibles are now known as MI London, Manchester Originals have turned into Manchester Super Giants, while Northern Superchargers are now Sunrisers Leeds. Meanwhile, other teams have also rebranded themselves, with Southern Braves changing their colours from green to navy and red; Sunrisers' jersey will be in orange with black trim; and London Spirit have brought in bacon-and-egg into their branding.

The new investment has also impacted the salary cap of players. There has been a 45 per cent rise from 2025 to 2.05 million pounds per team. The top salaries have also gone up with England white-ball captain Harry Brook raking in a contract worth 465,000 pounds from Sunrisers Leeds.

Related Content
The Hundred women's and men's auction 2026 is scheduled to take place on march 11 and 12 in Central London. - ECB_cricket
The Hundred Auctions 2026 Guide - All You Need To Know
Dr. Sumita Misra, IAS - null
The Unbroken Spirit: Timeless Leadership Lessons From Karna By Dr. Sumita Misra
File photo of Australian batter Steve Smith. - | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
PSL 2026 Auction: Steve Smith Becomes Most Expensive Player in Pakistan Super League History
Prakash Raj denies Spirit exit - Instagram/Prakash Raj
Did Prakash Raj Exit Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit Over Creative Differences? Here's What The Actor Has To Say
Related Content
Deepti Sharma in action at The Hundred 2024 women's tournament. - X | The Hundred
The Women's Hundred 2026 Draft: Richa Ghosh Joins Smriti Mandhana In Manchester; Leeds Bag Deepti Sharma

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Squads of all franchises will end up comprising between 16 and 18 players. Let us take a look at all the team rosters, before The Hundred 2026 begins.

Birmingham Phoenix

Jacob Bethell, Rehan Ahmed, Donovan Ferreira, Saqib Mahmood, Usman Tariq, Mitchell Owen, Joe Clarke, Will Smeed

London Spirit

Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Adam Zampa, Dewald Brevis, Jonny Bairstow, David Willey

Manchester Super Giants

Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen, Josh Tongue, Aiden Markram, Noor Ahmad, Liam Dawson, Sonny Baker, Gus Atkinson

MI London

Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, James Vince, Nicholas Pooran, Rashid Khan, Nathan Sowter, Trent Boult

Southern Brave

Jofra Archer, Jamie Smith, Adil Rashid, Marcus Stoinis, Luke Wood, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs

Sunrisers Leeds

Harry Brook, Mitchell Marsh, Zak Crawley, Ryan Rickelton, Nathan Ellis, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts

Trent Rockets

Tim David, Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Mitchell Santner, Finn Allen, David Payne, Lewis Gregory, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Welsh Fire

Phil Salt, Jordan Cox, Marco Jansen, Joe Root, Rachin Ravindra, Chris Woakes

Q

When and where was The Hundred 2026 men's auction held?

A

The Hundred 2026 men's auction was held at Piccadilly Lights, central London on Thursday, March 12.

Q

Why was no auction held in the previous editions?

A

The previous five The Hundred editions used a draft system to allocate players to franchises.

Q

What is the salary cap for teams in The Hundred 2026?

A

The salary cap for franchises in The Hundred 2026 is 2.05 million pounds (per team).

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Middle East Conflict: Last Batch Of Stranded South Africa, West Indies Players Departs From India

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Prize Money: India Earned INR 21.9 Crore - Check Each Team's Payout List

  3. Naman Awards 2026: Dravid To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award; Gill To Be Named Cricketer Of The Year - Report

  4. IPL 2026: From Hardik Pandya And Shubman Gill To Shreyas Iyer - Know Your Captains For Upcoming Season

  5. On This Day: South Africa Chase Down 434 In Thrilling Finish Against Australia In Johannesburg

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Bhambri-Goransson Vs Erler-Vavassori, Indian Wells: Yuki Enters Maiden ATP Masters 1000 Semi-Finals

  2. Indian Wells Open: Novak Djokovic Falls To Defending Champ Jack Draper In Three Sets

  3. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  4. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  5. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  4. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

  5. Saina Nehwal Joins India's International Movement To Unite Nations Advisory Board On International Women’s Day

Trending Stories

National News

  1. LPG Supply Crunch Disrupts Kitchens Across Indian Cities

  2. Remembering Vinod Mehta On His 11th Death Anniversary: The Maverick Editor Who Redefined Indian Journalism

  3. A Look Back At The Terror Attacks That Shook Mumbai After The 1993 Serial Blasts

  4. JNU Violence And The ‘Victim Card’: When Campus Dissent Meets A Police Crackdown

  5. Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected

Entertainment News

  1. Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: 10 Horror Essentials To Catch This Weekend

  2. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  3. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  4. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  5. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

  2. Minab’s Small Coffins

  3. EU Condemns Rising Settler Violence In West Bank, Calls On Israel To Act

  4. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  5. Epic Faux Pas: How Trump Keeps Shifting The Goalpost In The War Against Iran

Latest Stories

  1. Close Shave For Farooq Abdullah, After Gunshot Fired At Jammu Wedding

  2. PM Modi Urges No To Panic Over LPG Shortage

  3. Lessons From Dandi March: What Happened To India’s Culture Of Protest?

  4. Over 500 Indians Evacuated From Qatar To India Amid West Asia Tensions

  5. 33 Years After 1993 Serial Blasts, How Mumbai Has Changed

  6. On This Day: South Africa Chase Down 434 In Thrilling Finish Against Australia In Johannesburg

  7. Indian Seafarer Killed In Iranian Suicide Boat Attack On US-owned Tanker Near Iraq

  8. Kritika Kamra And Gaurav Kapur Are Married: Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar And Others Attend Intimate Wedding Ceremony