SRH At IPL 2026: Check First-Half Schedule Of Sunrisers Hyderabad Matches In Indian Premier League

Sunrisers Hyderabad looking to reclaim lost glory
SRH play their opening game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 28
Indian Premier League 2026 starts later this month
It's that time of the year again. Summer season means the arrival of world cricket's biggest stars at the Indian Premier League. The T20 format's biggest and richest franchise competition gets underway on March 28.
Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be locking horns with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the tournament opener at RCB's infamous home turf, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
The 2026 edition will be played in two separate phases due to the assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. Each of these states host IPL matches every year and so the BCCI has planned things well for a smooth conduct of the tournament.
A total of 20 matches will be played in the first phase from March 28 to April 12, while dates for the second half is expected to be announced soon. The finale will be played on Sunday, May 31.
Sunrisers Hyderabad are desperate to reclaim their Orange Fire after a 2025 season that saw them struggle for consistency and finish outside the top four.
Despite the brilliance of their opening pair, the team lacked middle-order stability, a gap they addressed during the 2026 auction. Fans are looking to captain Pat Cummins to recreate the magic of 2024 and turn their high-scoring potential into a second IPL trophy.
The headline act of their auction was the blockbuster signing of Liam Livingstone for INR 13 crore, following a fierce bidding war.
SRH also showed immense faith in domestic talent, spending INR 1.5 crore on uncapped keeper-batter Salil Arora and bringing in Shivam Mavi for INR 75 lakh. With the core of Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, and Abhishek Sharma intact, SRH remains the most explosive batting unit on paper.
Indian Premier League 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad Schedule
March 28: RCB Vs SRH (M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru)
April 2: KKR Vs SRH (Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata)
April 5: SRH Vs LSG (Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad)
Indian Premier League 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad
Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, R. Smaran, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Harshal Patel, Brydon Carse, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari, Salil Arora, Shivang Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tarmale, Krains Fuletra, Praful Hinge, Amit Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards.