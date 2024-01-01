  1. HOME
  2. Topic
  3. nitish kumar
images

Name: Nitish Kumar

Political Party : Janata Dal (United)
DOB: 01 March 1951

Nitish Kumar, an Indian politician, has served as the 22nd Chief Minister of Bihar since February 2015, having previously held the office from 2005 to 2014 and for a brief period in 2000. He is Bihar’s longest-serving Chief Minister, now in his 9th term. His legislative career began in 1985 when he was elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) in Bihar. Nitish's political trajectory took a significant turn when he co-founded the Samata Party with George Fernandes in 1994, marking his emergence as a critical player in Bihar's political arena.

He is the leader of the Janata Dal (United). Previously, he served as a Union Minister as a Samata Party member until 2005 and Janata Dal from 1989 to 1994. He first entered politics as a member of the Janata Dal, becoming an MLA in 1985. In 1996, he was elected to the Lok Sabha and served as a Union Minister in the government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, with his party joining the National Democratic Alliance. In 2003, his party merged into the Janata Dal (United) and Kumar became its leader. In 2005, the NDA won a majority in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, and Kumar became Chief Minister, heading a coalition with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In the 2010 state elections, the governing coalition won re-election in a landslide victory. In 2013, Kumar broke with the BJP after Narendra Modi was named as their candidate for Prime Minister and formed the MAHAGATHBANDHAN, a coalition with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Indian National Congress, joining the United Progressive Alliance. In 2014, Kumar resigned as Chief Minister after the party suffered severe losses in the Indian general elections. Later that year, the Mahagathbandhan won a large majority in the state elections. In 2017, Kumar broke with the RJD and returned to the NDA, leading another coalition with the BJP. In 2022, Kumar left the NDA, rejoining the Mahagathbandhan and UPA, and in 2024, he left the Mahagathbandhan once again and rejoined the NDA.

Nitish was briefly the Union Minister for Railways and Minister for Surface Transport and the Minister for Agriculture in the NDA government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. In August 1999, he resigned following a train disaster for which he took responsibility. Later that year, he rejoined the Union Cabinet as Minister for Agriculture. From 2001 to 2004, he was again the Union Minister for Railways.

Having held the post of Chief Minister of Bihar for the 9th term, Kumar resigned and broke the Mahagathbandhan alliance with the RJD and Congress, rejoining the BJP-led NDA alliance, sparking a political crisis in the state. On the same day, he was sworn in as Chief Minister for the 9th time in 24 years.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Advertisement

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd T20I Live Scores And Updates: England Women Opt To Bowl First Against New Zealand
  2. MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MINY Vs TSK Match
  3. James Anderson Retirement: Sachin Tendulkar ‘Best Batter’ To Bowl To, Says England Legend
  4. Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. James Anderson Against India - Top Six Moments
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Manchester United Confirm Van Nistelrooy Appointment As Ten Hag Assistant
  2. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024: Suarez Slams 'Ugly' Colombia Celebrations As Violence Mars Uruguay Defeat
  3. Canada Vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Third-Place Match Live On TV And Online In India
  4. Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final: A Look At All The Players And Their Clubs Before Title Showdown
  5. ENG Vs NED: Virgil Van Dijk To Consider Netherlands, Liverpool Future After UEFA Euro 2024 Heartbreak
Tennis News
  1. Paolini Vs Vekic, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Beats Croatian In Record-Breaking Semi-final - Data Debrief
  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Viral Video, SpiceJet Staff Arrested For Slapping CISF Officer; Airline Accuses Man of Sexual Harassment
  2. Gujarat: Stampede-Like Situation As Hundreds Turn Up For 10 Job Vacancies | Watch
  3. Uttarakhand's Ecosystem at Risk - Floods and Forest Fires
  4. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  5. Kejriwal In Custody: SC Judgement On ED Arrest Tomorrow
Entertainment News
  1. Tanuj Virwani And Wife Tanya Jacob Expecting Their First Child: Baby Has Entered The Chat
  2. Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  3. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?
  4. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  5. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
US News
  1. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  2. What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
  3. TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet
  4. Celebrate Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees And More Sweet Deals For Their 97th Birthday On July 11!
  5. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
World News
  1. Peshawar Airport: Flight With 276 Passengers Catches Fire, All Evacuated |Details
  2. As Tensions Rise, South Korea To Deploy Laser Weapons To Intercept North Korean Drones
  3. Baba Vanga Predictions List: End Of The World To Begin In 2025 And End By...?
  4. Kenya President Ruto Fires 21 Cabinet Ministers Weeks After Deadly Protests Over Finance Bill | Full List
  5. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final; Copa To See ARG Vs COL Final
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18