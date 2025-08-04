96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

Across more than two thousand six hundred songs, Kumar’s legacy lives on, but maybe not in the way it should. For many new-age listeners, his music has moved beyond fandom practices into the realm of unnecessary artistic alterations. Kumar’s voice, now fed into AI models to “perform” renditions of tracks like “Saiyaara”, “Kaun Tujhe”, or “Ajab Si”, has become something users can summon on demand. The pull lies in hearing what “Channa Mereya” or “Kesariya” might have sounded like in his tone—because he could have, and he would’ve done it better. There’s a strange kind of power in being able to direct his voice anywhere we please, but what exactly are we commanding? These AI-crafted vocals often hover in the uncanny valley: eerily close, never whole. For tech creators and record labels, it’s novelty, virality, clickbait. But what gets lost in this simulation is the very core of what made Kumar magnetic. What once flowed from a place of instinct and imperfection is now reduced to code. The artist no longer leads; the audience does. Despite the bastardisation of his voice, perhaps his vast body of work is already enough. His voice carries its own weight, and maybe it needs to be left alone, remembered as it was. The constant urge to commemorate an artist often turns into exploitation, dulling their legacy instead of honouring it. A voice like Kumar’s doesn’t ask for reinvention. It demands to be heard, not reworked, and certainly not reframed into some forced intimacy that strips away the mystery.