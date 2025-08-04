96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

With a voice that mocked the world and still sang of its sufferings with devastating sobriety, Kishore Kumar excelled in the art of chasing desire with a grin and a lump in the throat.

Sakshi Salil Chavan
Sakshi Salil Chavan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Commemorating Kishore Kumar’s 96th Birth Anniversary
Commemorating Kishore Kumar’s 96th Birth Anniversary Photo: Illustration
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • August 4, 2025 marks Kishore Kumar’s 96th Birth Anniversary

  • Kumar, as a rebel in the industry, defied norms and carved his own niche

  • Kumar’s tumultuous life and legacy sustained beyond his death, giving rise to biopics and AI-generated song renditions 

It’s a familiar arc—to scoff at parents clinging to their zamaane ke gaane, only to find oneself returning to the same tunes years later. But Kishore Kumar’s music doesn’t just signal nostalgia—it collapses time. It draws you back to the first moment you heard it, likely from a parent’s stereo, but it also disarms you in the now. There is power in its lingering, not just because of a romanticised past or lyrical depth alone; it’s the voice—one that accesses emotion at its barest. For generations of lovers, insomniacs and solitary commuters on public transport, he has become less a singer, more a companion. Listen to “Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhaana” (Andaz, 1971) or “Chala Jaata Hoon” (Mere Jeevan Saathi, 1972) and it’s impossible not to map your present onto it—joy, absurdity, restlessness and dread—all coexisting. 

The cheer of his rhythm and whistle dances dangerously close to despair in perhaps a line like “Yahaan Kal Kya Ho Kisne Jaana.” Kumar doesn’t offer escape. The cheer stays on the surface, but underneath, it’s life as it is: unknowable, fleeting, oddly beautiful. A song like “Yeh Shaam Mastani” opens with the lightness of leisure, yet seeps into a quiet ache that betrays the mood it sets. “Kuch Toh Log Kahenge” may seem like an anthem of carefree surrender, but it leaves the listener with a quiet sting, an aftertaste of something unresolved. Even Kumar’s entry into music reads like a fable—his voice shaped not by talent alone, but by injury, by accident. As Ashok Kumar recalls, he wasn’t born tuneful. It was relentless crying after injuring his toe that shaped his breathwork, made space in his lungs, refined his voice. His pain quite literally carved his art.

Kishore Kumar With Dev Anand (L) & Rajesh Khanna (R)
Kishore Kumar With Dev Anand (L) & Rajesh Khanna (R) Photo: Facebook
info_icon

Ashok, an established actor himself, also coaxed him into acting in Shikari (1946), birthing his new identity—Kishore Kumar was no longer Abhas Kumar Ganguly. Amid several unmemorable roles, Kumar later collided with his comic brilliance in films like Ladki (1953), Naukri (1954), Rukhsana (1955), and Bhagam Bhag (1956), each sharpening his flair for mischief. However, one shouldn’t mistake his comedy for frivolity but rather a tool of subversion. What began as a feeble imitation of KL Saigal became the gateway to Khemchand Prakash, who gave Kumar his first major song in Ziddi (1948). It also marked the genesis of his lifelong bond with Dev Anand, who came to rely on him as his unmistakable singing voice. Though his heart was set on playback singing, his reluctant detours into acting, composing and direction sculpted him into one of the most eclectic forces in Indian cinema. But it was SD Burman who redirected Kumar from mimicry to invention, unlocking a raw, experimental sound that felt entirely his own. Influenced by Jimmie Rodgers and his yodels, Kumar found not just style, but self. 

To be an artist, especially a memorable one, demands a distinct constellation of quirks, ideas, temperament, and skill that set one apart. Kumar stands as a relentless disruptor of the rigid machinery governing playback singing. From his flamboyant attire to his complete lack of formal training, he shattered norms, famously lending his voice to both male and female parts in “Aake Seedhi Lagi Dil Pe Jaise” from Half Ticket (1962). Kumar also wore his unrefined tendencies with pride in his music. A crack in the voice, skipped words, or improvised phrases—all added to a lived-in authenticity. Kumar is also notoriously known for turning up in disguises, sharp mimicry and climbing up trees to record songs. He never surrendered his madness to convention. His music never bowed solely to refinement; it reveled equally in playful chaos, evident in tracks like “Ek Chatur Naar”, “Eena Meena Deeka”, and “Hum The Woh Thi”. During the Emergency, Kumar declined to lend his voice to state propaganda. The government retaliated by blacklisting him, erasing him from All India Radio and Doordarshan. But Radio Ceylon refused to comply. His songs continued to play and sharpened public hunger. People tuned in with greater urgency, making his absence elsewhere even louder. When the Emergency lifted, the state couldn’t afford to ignore him anymore. Kumar hadn’t just survived censorship, he had actually rendered it irrelevant.

Kishore Kumar With Hemant Kumar (L) & Mohd. Rafi (R)
Kishore Kumar With Hemant Kumar (L) & Mohd. Rafi (R) Photo: Facebook
info_icon

Revered playback singers such as Mohd. Rafi and Mukesh projected a masculinity marked by refinement, passion, stoicism, or swagger. Kumar, however, introduced a refreshing vulnerability—one that embraced silliness, desperation, self-deprecation, and lovesickness without losing its verity. In a song like “Humein Tumse Pyaar Kitna”, it is quite plainly Kumar’s raw heartbreak and its unravelling. In lively numbers like “Chhod Do Aanchal” or the playful “Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si”, he remains unmistakably himself while fully surrendering to the emotional tides. This blend of candidness and charm feels like a precursor to the performative vulnerability in many male pop singers today, though those efforts often lack Kumar’s depth and impact. 

Kishore Kumar With Lata Mangeshkar
Kishore Kumar With Lata Mangeshkar Photo: Facebook
info_icon

For a singer who crafted an entire lexicon of love and loss, Kumar’s own romantic life unfolded with equal abandon: chaotic, volatile, and never textbook. Kumar’s multilingual repertoire in Assamese, Bengali, Marathi and more gave his music a cultural texture that reached beyond Hindi cinema. It drew in regional listeners, each finding something familiar in his voice. That reach thus contributed to building him up into a pan-India icon. Much like his rebellion against industry norms, he refused to package his personal life into neat timelines or tidy resolutions. Each marriage unlocked a new version of him. Ruma Guha Thakurta was musically attuned to him, but his eccentric rhythm proved difficult to live with. Madhubala, his most iconic partner, brought to the relationship a fragility shaped by illness and longing—the same aching softness that would later echo in his voice. With Yogeeta Bali, the union felt momentary, like a refrain that didn’t quite fit the composition. His final marriage to Leena Chandavarkar, despite its visible dissonances, endured. Through them all, Kumar remained defiantly uncontained. His tumultuous life has long haunted director Anurag Basu, compelling him to return to it over and over. A biopic on Kumar remains the filmmaker’s most elusive yet persistent dream. It isn’t just the story of a man—it’s the impossible task of capturing chaos, brilliance, and defiance without flattening it.

Kishore Kumar With Leena (L) & Madhubala (R)
Kishore Kumar With Leena (L) & Madhubala (R) Photo: Facebook
info_icon

Kumar suffered a heart attack in 1981 and spent half a year confined to bed. But true to form, he was back on stage soon after. In Assam the following year, a tarot reader declared publicly that he had only seven years left. That’s exactly what he got. On October 13, 1987, while planning a birthday party for his brother Ashok Kumar, he collapsed around 4:30 in the afternoon and died instantly. He was 58. Hours earlier, he had joked about his own death to Leena, as if rehearsing a final punchline. His last act, perhaps, was still rooted in instinct — to gather everyone and leave them laughing.

Across more than two thousand six hundred songs, Kumar’s legacy lives on, but maybe not in the way it should. For many new-age listeners, his music has moved beyond fandom practices into the realm of unnecessary artistic alterations. Kumar’s voice, now fed into AI models to “perform” renditions of tracks like “Saiyaara”, “Kaun Tujhe”, or “Ajab Si”, has become something users can summon on demand. The pull lies in hearing what “Channa Mereya” or “Kesariya” might have sounded like in his tone—because he could have, and he would’ve done it better. There’s a strange kind of power in being able to direct his voice anywhere we please, but what exactly are we commanding? These AI-crafted vocals often hover in the uncanny valley: eerily close, never whole. For tech creators and record labels, it’s novelty, virality, clickbait. But what gets lost in this simulation is the very core of what made Kumar magnetic. What once flowed from a place of instinct and imperfection is now reduced to code. The artist no longer leads; the audience does. Despite the bastardisation of his voice, perhaps his vast body of work is already enough. His voice carries its own weight, and maybe it needs to be left alone, remembered as it was. The constant urge to commemorate an artist often turns into exploitation, dulling their legacy instead of honouring it. A voice like Kumar’s doesn’t ask for reinvention. It demands to be heard, not reworked, and certainly not reframed into some forced intimacy that strips away the mystery.

Muzaffar Ali’s Umrao Jaan Edited By Meera Ali & Sathya Saran - Mapin Publishing
Book Review | Muzaffar Ali’s Umrao Jaan: The Celebration Of A Timeless Mehfil

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs England Test Series Review: 25 Days Of Intensity And Drama
  2. Google India Honours Mohammed Siraj With Iconic 'I Believe In S..' After Famous Win At The Oval
  3. Redemption At The Oval: Mohammed Siraj’s Six-Run Miracle Seals India’s Greatest Test Win
  4. IND Vs ENG 5th Test: Mohammed Siraj Credits Unwavering Belief After The Oval Heroics – ‘I Always Believe’
  5. IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: India Record Their Narrowest Win By Run Margin - Check Top 5 List
Football News
  1. Man United Sign Midfielder Zigiotti Olme From Bayern Munich Ahead Of Women’s Super League 2025-26
  2. Rasmus Hojlund Prepared To ‘Fight’ For Man United Spot Amid Benjamin Sesko Rumours
  3. Football Transfers: Aubameyang Completes Marseille Return After Al-Qadsiah Exit
  4. Dusan Vlahovic, Timothy Weah Can Leave Juventus For ‘Suitable Offer’, Says Bianconeri GM
  5. Perth Glory 0-9 AC Milan: Allegri Urges For ‘Calmness And Balance’ After Pre-Season Thrashing
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Cincinnati Open Citing Non-Medical Reason
  2. Canadian Open 2025: Zverev, Khachanov Reach Semis; Mboko Makes History
  3. Clara Tauson Vs Iga Swiatek, Canadian Open 2025: Tauson Stuns Second Seed Swiatek To Reach Quarter-Finals
  4. Jiri Lehecka Vs Taylor Fritz, Canadian Open 2025: Fritz Wins Two Tie-Breaks To Seal Quarter-Final Spot
  5. Canadian Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Races Into Quarters In Record Time
Badminton News
  1. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals
  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four
  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match
  4. Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Highlights, 1st SF Macau Open: Indian Shuttler Out After Losing In The Semis
  5. T Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Live Streaming, BWF Macau Open 2025: When, Where To Watch SF On TV & Online?

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Shibu Soren – The ‘Lenin’ Of The Jharkhand Movement
  2. How Prajwal Revanna’s Conviction Was A Turning Point In Karnataka’s Fight Against Rape
  3. Himachal Pradesh May Vanish In Thin Air From The Map Of The Country: Supreme Court
  4. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  5. What Is 'Bangladeshi National Language' Controversy?
Entertainment News
  1. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair
  2. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture
  3. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  4. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  5. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
US News
  1. US DOJ To Open Grand Jury Probe Into Obama Officials, Sources Say
  2. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
  3. Four Dead, Including Police Officer, In Manhattan Office Building Shooting; Gunman Also Killed
  4. Trump Says ‘Immigration Killing Europe’, Calls On Nations To Stop ‘Invasion’
  5. Appeals Court Upholds Block On Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order
World News
  1. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  2. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  3. Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence Revoked In Yemen, Claims Sunni Leader; Indian Officials Yet To Confirm
  4. Russia Accuses US Of ‘Neocolonial’ Policies, Vows Stronger Ties With Global South
  5. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
Latest Stories
  1. Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 4 Dead, Several Missing As Flash Flood Sweeps Away Village; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  2. Malayalam Actor Shanawas, Son Of Legendary Star Prem Nazir, Passes Away
  3. TMC Shake-Up: Abhishek Banerjee Becomes TMC Chief Whip In Lok Sabha After Kalyan Banerjee Resigns
  4. Who Is Rio Ngumoha? 16-Year-Old Prospect Who Scored Two Minutes Into Anfield Debut For Liverpool
  5. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  6. Daily Horoscope for August 5, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn
  7. Sports LIVE Today, August 5: CWG 2030 Inspectors Head To Ahmedabad; India Chase Glory In Asia Cup Basketball
  8. India Juggles Its Equation With US And Russia