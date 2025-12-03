The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

His entrance into Bollywood through Raanjhanaa (2013) was framed as an aberration—channelling a certain masculinity that sympathised with problematic men. But his acting prowess along with A.R. Rahman’s music really struck a chord. He embodied a small-town lover with a mix of stubborn devotion and moral failure, and gifted the Hindi audience a character they did not know how to categorise. That confusion worked quite in his favour as he got to explore his range in Bollywood further. Despite emerging from the Tamil industry, his seamless embodiment of a UP boy quite impressed audiences. The arc continued with Shamitabh (2015) and Atrangi Re (2021), where he moved away from romance to the thriller and comedy genre, all while retaining the understated performance style that distinguishes him from other South Indian heroes in Bollywood.