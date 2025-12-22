Omar Faces Backlash For Praising Centre’s Funding Support Amid J&K Economic Crises

The devolutions from the Central government to Jammu and Kashmir are mainly used to pay employees' salaries and pensions, and any reductions would mean the UT has to cut down its existing staff. In his budget speech last year in the Legislative Assembly, CM Omar said that the government's “fiscal stress stems from high committed expenditures with salaries and pensions alone accounting for nearly 60% of revenue expenditure.” For the ongoing fiscal year, revenue expenditure has been estimated at Rs 79,703 crore, while capital expenditure is only Rs 32,607 crore. The UT has depended on borrowings to meet its financial needs, with the budgetary estimates for ways and means advances and overdrafts in the current financial year pegged at Rs 28,000 crore.