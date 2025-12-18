Parliament: VB-G RAM G Bill, To Replace MGNREGA, Passed by Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha has passed the Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill (VB-G-RAM-G Bill), on Thursday, introduced to replace MGNREGA, amid Opposition uproar.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Parliament
Lok Sabha Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Lok Sabha passed the Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill (VB-G-RAM-G Bill), on Thursday.

  • The Opposition has been strongly opposing the Bill, accusing the government of insulting Mahatma Gandhi and diluting the provisions of MGNREGA 2005

  • According to the bill, it will provide a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment in a financial year instead of 100 days guaranteed by MGNREGA.

After a fiery debate that stretched over eight hours, Lok Sabha has passed the Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill (VB-G-RAM-G Bill), on Thursday, introduced to replace MGNREGA. This came after Minister of Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s responded to questions on the bill amid loud protests from the Opposition members.

During his speech, Chouhan directed strong barbs at Congress by mentioning that Mahatma Gandhi's name was added to NREGA with an eye on 2009 elections.

Opposition MPs protest over the MGNREGA being replaced by the VB-G RAM-G bill at the Parliament premises. - IMAGO / ANI News
Why The 'VB G RAM G' Bill Is Being Seen As The Death Of MGNREGA?

BY Priyanka Tupe

Also in response to Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi's remark on BJP's obsession with naming schemes after PM Narendra Modi, Shivraj Chouhan lists out names of schemes named after ex-PM Jawaharlal Nehru, and mentioned how Congress killed the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi when it did not dissolve Congress after independence to cling on to power and the accepted partition of India.

Related Content
Related Content

The Opposition has been strongly opposing the Bill, accusing the government of insulting Mahatma Gandhi and diluting the provisions of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005.

Tharoor Slams VB-G RAM G Bill Over Dropping Gandhi’s NameTharoor - File Photo; Representative image
Tharoor Slams VB-G RAM G Bill Over Dropping Gandhi’s Name

BY Outlook News Desk

Earlier, Congress MP KC Venugopal requested to refer the VB-G Ram G to a Standing Committee or a Joint Parliamentary Committee which was rejected by the Speaker.

"Today Parliament is witnessing murder of democracy. By removing the name of Mahatma Gandhi from NREGA they are trying to kill the democratic values as well as the ideology of the Father of the Nation," Venugopal had told reporters.

Sarubai Kengar in rural Yavatmal received a job card under Manrega, but wasn't offered a minimum 100 days work in 2024, guaranteed under the act. - Behanbox|Priyanka Tupe
Cong Slams MGNREGA Renaming as ‘Cosmetic’, says, Centre Grabbed Credit

BY Outlook News Desk

According to the bill, it will provide a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment in a financial year to every rural household whose adult members volunteer to undertake unskilled manual work.

The House has been adjourned till 11 am tomorrow, which is the last day of the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.

With PTI inputs.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Snicko Controversy Rages On At The Ashes As Jamie Smith Decisions Leave Both Teams Furious

  2. New Zealand Vs West Indies, 3rd Test: Tom Latham-Devon Conway Register Record Opening Stand - Stats

  3. Bangladesh Cricket Board Postpones BPL Opening Ceremony Over Security Reasons - Report

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. India Vs South Africa 4th T20I: BCCI Scheduling Comes Under Scanner After Match Called Off Due To Dense Smog In Lucknow

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  2. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  3. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  5. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chang-Weikeng Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Bounce Back To Beat Chinese Pair

  2. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  3. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  4. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  5. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Insurance Bill: Beyond the Surface Rhetoric

  2. 100 Years Of India's Trade Union Movement: History, Politics And The Future

  3. Why The 'VB G RAM G' Bill Is Being Seen As The Death Of MGNREGA?

  4. Are The Stories Of The BJP’s Rise In Kerala Real, Or Perceived?

  5. Which State Has The Highest Unemployment Rate In India?

Entertainment News

  1. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  2. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  4. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  5. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. Israel Advances Plan To Build 9000 New Housing Units In An Illegal Settlement

  3. Trump Orders Complete Blockade Of Sanctioned Oil Tankers Linked To Venezuela

  4. Bondi Beach Terror Suspect Was Hyderabad Native With Indian Passport

  5. EAM Jaishankar Holds Talks With Israel PM Netanyahu On Deepening Bilateral Ties

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm