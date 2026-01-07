Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 6: Agastya Nanda's Film Remains Steady, Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark

Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan, revolves around the inspiring story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. Set against the backdrop of the 1971 India–Pakistan War, the film is headlined by Agastya Nanda, who plays the titular role. The war drama also stars Dharmendra as Brigadier ML Khetarpal, Arun’s father, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Simar Bhatia in key roles. The film opened to positive reviews, with critics and audiences praising the performances and authentic storytelling.