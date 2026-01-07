Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 6: Agastya Nanda's Film Remains Steady, Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark

Ikkis saw a significant dip in box office collections after its opening weekend.
It has crossed the Rs 20 crore mark at the box office.
Set against the backdrop of the 1971 India–Pakistan War, the film stars Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rahul Dev and Simar Bhatia, among others.
Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan, revolves around the inspiring story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. Set against the backdrop of the 1971 India–Pakistan War, the film is headlined by Agastya Nanda, who plays the titular role. The war drama also stars Dharmendra as Brigadier ML Khetarpal, Arun’s father, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Simar Bhatia in key roles. The film opened to positive reviews, with critics and audiences praising the performances and authentic storytelling.
Ikkis had a decent opening amidst Dhurandhar's wave, but the collections witnessed a dip after Day 1. Though there was a slight rise in its collections during the weekend, the earnings further dropped on weekdays.
Ikkis box office collection Day 6
According to Sacnilk, the film has managed to collect an estimated Rs 1.50 crore on Day 6, a slight rise from its Monday (Day 5) collection. Its highest stands at Rs 7 crore, which was made on the day of its release, on January 1. The total collection of Ikkis stands at Rs 23 crore.
Ikkis recorded an overall occupancy of 15.55% on Tuesday. It witnessed 6.37% occupancy in morning shows, and increased to 14.42% in the afternoon and further improved to 18.76% and 22.63% during evening and night shows.
An excerpt of Outlook India review of Ikkis reads: "This film, despite its weighty subject, positions itself as a fantastic benchmark in 2026. Though uneven at times, it attempts a mature and responsible approach to war storytelling. Overall, Ikkis proves to be a fantastic palate cleanser to the nationalist drama genre, balancing the appetite for action with the very real human costs of war."
The film also stars Rahul Dev, Sikandar Kher, Vivaan Shah and Deepak Dobriyal in significant roles.