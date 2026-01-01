Ikkis X Review: Netizens Hail Agastya Nanda's Film; Call It 'Sensible, Grounded' And A Perfect Tribute To Dharmendra

National award-winning filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, best known for his mystery thrillers and neo-noir films, including Andhadhun, Ek Hasina Thi, and Merry Christmas, steps out of his comfort zone to challenge and showcase his versatility in a new genre—war biopic, Ikkis, which chronicles the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was martyred at the age of 21. He was posthumously honoured with India's highest military recognition, the Param Vir Chakra, for his valour and dedication in the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 India–Pakistan War.