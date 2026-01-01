Ikkis X Review: Netizens Hail Agastya Nanda's Film; Call It 'Sensible, Grounded' And A Perfect Tribute To Dharmendra

Ikkis X Review: Here's how netizens have reacted after watching Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra's film.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ikkis X review
Ikkis hailed by netizens Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ikkis, which arrived in theatres on January 1, opened to positive reviews from netizens.

  • Agastya Nanda has been praised for his powerful on-screen debut

  • Dharmendra's last appearance in Sriram Raghavan's film evokes an emotional response.

National award-winning filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, best known for his mystery thrillers and neo-noir films, including Andhadhun, Ek Hasina Thi, and Merry Christmas, steps out of his comfort zone to challenge and showcase his versatility in a new genre—war biopic, Ikkis, which chronicles the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was martyred at the age of 21. He was posthumously honoured with India's highest military recognition, the Param Vir Chakra, for his valour and dedication in the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 India–Pakistan War.

The film hit the theatres on January 1 and opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Ikkis is beyond a war drama. It's a film about emotions, grief, sacrifice, dedication, and legacy. Raghavan has received praise for telling the story of the war hero with dignity, restraint and respect—without chest-thumping patriotism and glorifying violence.

Everyone has raved about Agastya's confident and promising silver screen debut. Seeing Dharmendra for one last time on screen turned everyone emotional. They called Ikkis a powerful tribute to the late legend. Many called him the 'soul' of the film.

Ikkis advance booking and box office prediction for Day 1 - X
Ikkis Advance Booking Report And Box Office Prediction For Day 1

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Related Content
Related Content

Apart from Agastya and Dharmendra, the rest of the cast, including Jaideep Ahlawat, Rahul Dev, Sikandar Kher, Vivaan Shah and Deepak Dobriyal also received praises for their respective roles which played an important part of the narrative. Simar Bhatia, who has made her debut with Ikkis, is also praised for her honest performance.

Though the film comes with certain drawbacks, netizens called it a perfect tribute to bravery and sacrifice, connecting everyone emotionally.

Have a look at the netizens' reviews of Ikkis on X here.

A special premiere of Ikkis was held in Mumbai recently, which was attended by several Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Rekha, Naseeruddin Shah, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol, among others.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Name Provisional 2026 T20 World Cup Squad - Check Who’s In, Who’s Out

  2. Virat Kohli Kicks Off 2026 With Anushka Sharma, Heartfelt Post Captivates Fans

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check Full List Of Squads Announced So Far

  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 4, Group D Wrap: Rishabh Pant Fails As Delhi Lose; Railways Beat Gujarat

  5. MI Cape Town Vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20 2025-26: Keshav Maharaj's Side Register Bumper Win Over Reigning Champions

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  2. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  3. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  5. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Outlook Year-Ender 2025: Biggest Voices Of Dissent From Journalists To Stand-Up Comedians

  2. Taking Phones Away Is Easy, Teaching Kids To Read The World Isn't

  3. Over 360 Families Affected As Assam Govt Clears 87 Acres Of Grazing Land

  4. Indore Water Contamination: MP Minister Admits Lapses As Seven Die In Bhagirathpura

  5. Belonging Without Shelter: What Karbi Anglong And Anjel Chakma’s Death Reveal About The Northeast

Entertainment News

  1. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  2. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  3. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  4. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  5. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

  2. U.S. Military Strikes 3 Suspected Drug-Smuggling Boats, Killing 3

  3. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  4. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  5. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

World News

  1. Putin Says Russia Confident Of Victory In Ukraine War In New Year Address

  2. UAE Withdraws Forces From Saudi Arabia After Deadly Mukalla Base Attack

  3. Handing Over Letter From PM Modi, Jaishankar Meets Tarique Rahman, Highlights ‘Partnership’

  4. Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Jolts Japan On New Year’s Eve; Authorities Assess Damage

  5. Sydney Sends Message Of Peace For New Year After Bondi Attack

Latest Stories

  1. Outlook Anniversary Issue: Notes From An imaginary Notebook

  2. Leo Yearly Horoscope 2026: Career Challenges, Financial Balance, Love Growth & Health Awareness

  3. Mohanlal's Mother Passes Away: Mammootty, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi And Others Offer Heartfelt Condolences

  4. Bengal Vs Jammu And Kashmir Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Bengal Cruise To 64/1 In 9.3 Overs To Seal Easy Win

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Locals Claim 8, Govt Confirms 3

  6. Jharkhand Vs Tamil Nadu Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Utkarsh Singh Guides JHKD To 9-Wicket Win Over TN

  7. Himachal Pradesh Vs Punjab Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: PUN Chase Comfortably To Beat HP By 6 Wickets

  8. Mask OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kavin-Andrea Jeremiah Starrer Tamil Action-Thriller