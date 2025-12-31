Ikkis Advance Booking Report And Box Office Prediction For Day 1

Ikkis Advance Booking Report And Box Office Prediction: Here's how much Agastya Nanda starrer is expected to earn on Day 1.

Ikkis, headlined by Agastya Nanda, is set to hit the screens on January 1. The war biopic was earlier scheduled to release on December 25. Also starring Dharmendra in a key role, the early reviews of Ikkis are out, with critics and several film personalities praising Sriram Raghavan's film for honest storytelling, elevated by strong performances from Agastya Nanda, who has won everyone's hearts with his impressive on-screen debut. Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat's performances are equally raved.

Ikkis' advance bookings opened on Tuesday. Reportedly, according to trade sources, by 2 pm on Wednesday, the film has sold a little over 30K tickets for Day 1, just about crossing the Rs 1 crore mark.

Going by the advance booking trend, it is expected to have a slow start on Thursday. According to a Pinkvilla report, Ikkis could take an opening in the range of Rs 1.50 crore to Rs 3.50 crore.

Last month, Farhan Akhtar's war drama 120 Bahadur released in theatres, which had a dismal opening and turned out to be a box office disaster.

We hope Ikkis doesn't face the same fate as 120 Bahadur. If the reviews are positive and there is a strong word of mouth, Agastya's film will perform well over the weekend.

Dhurandhar is already performing well at the box office. So, Ikkis is expected to face stiff competition from the Ranveer Singh starrer. On January 23, Border 2 is releasing, one of the major releases of the year. In that case, Ikkis has yet another competitor.

Ikkis revolves around the life of Second  Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was martyred at the age of 21. He was posthumously honoured with India's highest military recognition, the Param Vir Chakra, for his valour and dedication in the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 India–Pakistan War.

Dharmendra plays Brigadier ML Khetarpal (Retd.), Arun Khetarpal’s father; Jaideep Ahlawat portrays a Pakistan Army officer, Brigadier Khwaja Mohammed Naseer; Rahul Dev is seen as Lieutenant Colonel (later Lieutenant General) Hanut Singh, MVC; and Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia plays Agastya's on-screen love interest.

