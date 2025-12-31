Ikkis Advance Booking Report And Box Office Prediction For Day 1

Ikkis, headlined by Agastya Nanda, is set to hit the screens on January 1. The war biopic was earlier scheduled to release on December 25. Also starring Dharmendra in a key role, the early reviews of Ikkis are out, with critics and several film personalities praising Sriram Raghavan's film for honest storytelling, elevated by strong performances from Agastya Nanda, who has won everyone's hearts with his impressive on-screen debut. Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat's performances are equally raved.