Rashmika Mandanna Warns Of Legal Action After Alleged Family Audio Clip Surfaces Online

Rashmika Mandanna has responded to a viral audio clip allegedly linked to her family, calling its circulation a serious invasion of privacy. The actor said the conversation is years old and warned that those sharing the clip may face legal consequences.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna Warns Legal Action Over Viral Audio Clip
  • Rashmika Mandanna responds to viral audio clip circulating online.

  • Actor calls alleged recording an invasion of privacy.

  • Rashmika Mandanna warns of legal action if the clip continues spreading.

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has issued a public statement after an alleged audio clip linked to her family began circulating widely on social media. Addressing the situation, the actor said the recording appears to be part of a private conversation that took place nearly eight years ago and described its circulation as a serious invasion of privacy.

The clip, which has not been independently verified, reportedly includes remarks about Rashmika’s past relationship with actor Rakshit Shetty. The recording surfaced online earlier this week and quickly spread across social media platforms, prompting speculation and discussion among users.

Actor calls circulation of clip misleading

In a note shared on X, Rashmika said the conversation appears to have been recorded and circulated without the knowledge or consent of those involved. She added that only a small section of the discussion has reportedly been clipped and shared online, which she believes has resulted in the remarks being taken out of context.

The actor also spoke about the challenges she has faced over the years due to online narratives and misinformation. According to her statement, the past eight years have involved repeated harassment, misleading claims and comments that were either misinterpreted or entirely fabricated.

While she said she had chosen to remain patient and silent despite the distress it caused, Rashmika noted that the recent developments had crossed a line she could no longer ignore. She also expressed concern that the controversy has affected members of her family and people close to her who are not connected to the matter.

Legal warning issued to those sharing the clip

Calling the circulation of the recording defamatory and misleading, Rashmika requested media platforms, influencers and individuals who have shared the content to remove it immediately. She said those continuing to circulate the material have been given a 24-hour window to take it down, failing which legal action may be initiated.

The actor also questioned the timing of the clip’s circulation, noting that it emerged amid recent developments in her personal life. She said the decision to address the issue publicly was made to protect her dignity, privacy and peace.

Rashmika concluded her statement with a brief message in her native language, Kodava Takk, extending warm wishes to her followers.

The controversy surfaced shortly after the actor’s wedding with Vijay Deverakonda, which took place in Udaipur on February 26, 2026, followed by a reception in Hyderabad attended by members of the film industry.

